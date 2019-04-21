Cardiff City 0-2 Liverpool: Reds return to Premier League summit with a hard-fought win over Bluebirds 

It's difficult to remember what blinking looks like as neither team is refusing to give an inch. On it goes, this enthralling title race with the Premier League now having changed hands nine times since March 10. This epic battle for the league has seen more changes at the top in any season since before the second world war.

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with their ninth consecutive victory following a hard-fought 2-0 win against the relegation-threatened Cardiff City.

Two dead-ball plays were the difference in Wales on this Easter Sunday as Liverpool kept their title dreams alive.

It was a match that was personified by the Reds patience and resilience after dominating for large periods despite going in goalless at the break. Neil Warnock's side frustrated the visitors with their usual dogged yet pragmatic approach against the top-six but will be left disappointed following some big chances for the hosts to cause an upset.

It was a polished and composed display from Jurgen Klopp's side who capped off a perfect week that saw the Reds progress to another Champions League semi-final and they made the breakthrough in stunning fashion after Georginio Wijnaldum thundered home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner to break the deadlock three minutes before the hour mark.

Wijnaldum has established himself as a player for the big occasions. The Dutchman has scored some of the club's most important goals under Klopp - against Manchester City in 2016, Chelsea in 2017, the goal against Middlesborough that clinched the club's first top-four finish in three years on the final day of the 2016/17 season as well as a goal against Tottenham Hotspur this season. The list goes on but none compare with this. The euphoric scenes that followed the goal showed the pressure that has been building, as the hosts constantly thwarted the Liverpool storm.

The jubilation on the Netherland midfielder's face spoke volumes. It reflected celebrations of relief following a number of nervy moments from the visitors including a staggering miss from Bluebirds captain Sean Morrison, who missed misjudged a header that was begging to be scored with the goal at his mercy following an error from Alisson that was the real turning point of the match.

Misfortune turned into despair when Morrison conceded a penalty after bizarrely grappling with Mohamed Salah in what could have been deemed as physical assault before Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot.

Reds substitute James Milner took up his usual penalty duties to cooly slot past Neil Etheridge and seal the three points for Liverpool. The defeat leaves the Bluebirds in the relegation zone and three points adrift of safety.

Liverpool's 27th league victory of the season ensured they have already recorded their best ever points tally in a Premier League season (88) despite there still being three games to play.

It also ensured the Reds leapfrogged Manchester City by two points at the summit of the table, with the league champions playing their all-important game in hand away at neighbourhood rivals Manchester United.

An assured defensive performance resulted in Liverpool's 18th clean sheet of the season that has also seen the Merseysiders only concede 20 goals in 35 matches. It has seen the Reds go toe-to-toe with arguably one of the Premier League's greatest ever teams in the form of Pep Guardiola's City in what is regarded as the most competitive title race in living memory.

The story of the match

Klopp encouraged his players to impose themselves from the off dominating possession but remaining composed in the key moment. Cardiff were immediately pinned back into their own half with Liverpool's trusted attacking trident causing numerous problems.

Each member of the fabled front-three had chances to score in the opening half: Roberto Firmino squandered the biggest chance after firing over when clean on goal following Mane's dispossession of the Bruno Manga that put the Brazilian one-vs-one with Etheridge but Liverpool's No.9 struck over.

Liverpool continued to look for other angles in attack with the outstanding Joel Matip dragging to ball out from the defence on a number of occasions. The visitors found a way through again with Salah goal gaping but was denied once again by Etheridge.

Cardiff had chances of their own and with three minutes remaining of the first half a scuffed shot from Camarasa bounced up for Niasse, whose hooked shot was pushed over by Alisson from close range.

The sprinklers remained off at half-time, and Cardiff's defending remained resilient and firm. Morrison intercepted a number of key passes from Salah and then towered over Virgil van Dijk to clear a teasing cross from Andrew Robertson.

The key moment in Liverpool reclaiming top spot emerged in the 57th-minute mark when Klopp's team orchestrated a fine team move from an Alexander-Arnold corner. Mane drew out three Cardiff defenders with a seizing run that created the initial space.

The towering Van Dijk occupied two more defenders just inside the area before Wijnaldum finally made his move and connected with the low-cross so sweetly that it cannoned into the roof of the Cardiff net with a thunderous finish.

Liverpool added a second when Morrison's attempted clearance ballooned of Salah with the ball moving towards the Cardiff area. The Bluebirds skipper was in trouble and Salah was quickly chasing the loose ball before advancing towards the box.

Morrison put his arms firmly around Salah, kept him in with a warm embrace before the arms around the Egyptian's neck caused the forward to fall to the earth. There were questions about the nature of Salah's fall but there were no questions about Milner's penalty, driven low and hard past a helpless Etheridge.

Man of the Match - Joel Matip (Liverpool)

Van Dijk has deserved his array of plaudits that has put the Dutch captain firmly in the running for the PFA Player of the Year award but his centre back partner Matip was outstanding in south-Wales.

His ball carrying was tremendous and his impressive defending set Liverpool on their way to their 18th league clean sheet of the season.