VAVEL UK's Premier League Team of the Week - GW25

It may have been a bitterly cold weekend of Premier League football with snow hitting various parts of the country, but there were plenty of red hot performances on the pitch.

Manchester City swept aside an uninspiring Arsenal to stay intact with Liverpool who dropped points against West Ham in the race for the title.

There were some major results at the bottom end too where Huddersfield were demolished by Chelsea as Cardiff picked up a crucial three points in their bid to beat the drop.

However, who was good enough from those matches and others to make GW25's team of the week?

Goalkeeper and defence

Ben Foster

The Watford 'keeper has easily been one of the best performing stoppers in the Premier League this season. He's made save after save to keep the Hornets in matches this season and that was the story again on Saturday as he kept a sixth clean sheet of the campaign in a 0-0 draw with Brighton. Foster is now 35 which just proves that some 'keepers get better with age. His international career has been up in the air, previously retiring from England duty but then returning for the 2014 World Cup. But if available for selection, then he'd surely be on course for another return when the next international break rolls around.

Jake Horwood, Watford editor: "What a season Foster is having. For all that Watford have been impressive for in this campaign, it’s his performances that have kept the Hornets aloft in the top half of the table. This was certainly the case against Brighton, as the 35-year old rose to each and every ball when his team needed him most."

Davinson Sanchez

Sanchez's performances this season have been inconsistent, understandably so after injury, but it's very easy to forget that the Colombian central defender is still remarkably only 22. He has the world at his feet and his display in keeping a clean sheet against Newcastle on Saturday showed exactly why Tottenham paid so much money for him back in the summer of 2017. He won seven aerial duals and made six ball recoveries during Spurs' late win.

Brogan Clasper, Tottenham editor: "Since joining in 2017, Sanchez has failed to fully convince the Spurs faithful of his £42m fee. Just over a week ago he was bullied by Crystal Palace as Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup yet against the Magpies, Sanchez dealt brilliantly with an in-form Salomon Rondon - limiting the striker’s superb hold-up play. A strong and intelligent display from the young Colombian."

Craig Cathcart

Another stand out Hornet from their match with Brighton was Craig Cathcart who has become one of the Hertfordshire side's most consistent players. His performance was colossal for Javi Gracia's team, as the Northern Irish international made 11 clearances, seven interceptions and five recoveries on his way to helping Watford keep a clean sheet. It was a vintage display from the centre half.

Jake Horwood: "Mr Reliable in an often variable Watford defence, Cathcart put in another solid display against Brighton, meticulously marshalling the goalscoring potential of Glenn Murray and Jürgen Locadia to ensure the Hornets left with a clean sheet. Dominant in the air, good on the ball and efficient in the tackle, he is proving to be a real asset to this Watford side."

Aymeric Laporte

Tasked with playing at left-back, rather than his more familiar position in the middle of the defence, Aymeric Laporte was excellent for Manchester City as they saw off Arsenal to further their chances of winning back to back league crowns.

Although not having to do much defensively, such was the toothless nature of the Gunners attack, Laporte impressed and even claimed an assist, teeing up Sergio Aguero for one of his three goals.

Midfielders

Paul Pogba

It didn't take much other than a little bit of faith for Paul Pogba to finally show what he's capable of in the Premier League. He had a torrid time with Jose Mourinho but since Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer took charge of Manchester United, Pogba has been a revelation, showing why he's one of the game's best midfielders.

United's performance against Leicester was one of their least convincing since the managerial change but Pogba was again at the heart of everything good the team did, claiming the assist for Marcus Rashford's goal. The World Cup winner now has six goals and five assists in the nine games since Solsjkaer took charge. Quite the return.

N'Golo Kante

There's been a lot of debate over Mauricio Sarri's decision to play N'Golo Kante further forward. In some matches, it's gone wrong and in others, it's paid off. Chelsea's encounter with Huddersfield was one where the latter can be said about the French midfielder.

We all know his qualities in defensive areas of the pitch but it was his attacking sense, particularly his vision that stood out this weekend as he picked up two assists. His first was brilliant, as he slipped the ball through the defence into the path of Gonzalo Higuain to score his first Premier League goal.

Leander Dendoncker

Wolves have a luxury of midfield options and it doesn't seem to matter who they play in that role. From Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho to Morgan Gibbs-White, Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker, they have superb quality. The first two players have made this team of the week previously but now it's the turn of Denconcker who was on the scoresheet as Wolves recorded another impressive victory over Everton.

He was influential in the middle of the park and scored a volley which rounded off the win for a side who are looking more and more like a top division team as the week's role on. Nuno Santo's team were only promoted last season but they sit in seventh place after 25 games.

Forwards

Bobby Reid

In what has been a hugely difficult time for Cardiff after the disappearance of record signing Emiliano Sala, they needed players to step up. That's exactly what they got from Bobby Reid this weekend as he scored twice as in a hugely important 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

He performed when it mattered as the former Bristol City man opened the scoring from the penalty spot, a goal which sparked emotional celebrations from Bluebird players and supporters. Reid then raced clear of the defence early in the second half to add his second of the game.

Matt Wojciow, Cardiff editor: "Cardiff, in general, were superb against Bournemouth but Bobby Reid really did stand out. He played in a front two with Niasse, however, Reid was all over the pitch, linking up the play and aiding in the transition from defence to attack. His running off the ball was superb also, as can be seen in his second goal of the game. He also took his penalty brilliantly."

Eden Hazard

During January, Eden Hazard was predominantly used as a striker and as a result, his influence on games dwindled. But now back in a favoured wide area, he's looking simply sensational again. With Higuain arriving and playing up front, it's given Hazard license to resume normal proceedings and he did so to devastating effect during Chelsea's rout of relegation-threatened Huddersfield. He scored from the spot before rounding Jonas Lossl for his second of the game.

Josh Kerr, reporting from Stamford Bridge: "Another spellbinding performance from the Belgian superstar. He was the heartbeat of everything good about Chelsea on the day and toyed with Huddersfield from start to finish. Little fortunate with the penalty but his second goal was all about class for Hazard to round Lossl and stroke home. Breathtaking to watch."

Sergio Aguero

The Argentine striker is without a doubt one of the Premier League's greatest strikers and is now just one hat-trick away from equaling Alan Shearer's record of 11 in the competition. Aguero has had a habit of scoring against Arsenal and he was again their nemesis on Sunday afternoon, netting all three of City's goals.

None of his strikes was particularly special, finding the net from close range on three separate occasions, but his poaching ability and his knack of being in the right place at the right time stood out.

Gonzalo Higuain

It's only taken one Premier League match for Higuain to make our team of the week but it's thoroughly deserved. No one doubts his goalscoring record but there were concerns over whether he was the man that could take Chelsea to the next level after Alvaro Morata's time in England never really took off. But his display against Huddersfield showed signs of exactly why Sarri has brought him to London.

His movement was absolutely exceptional for his first of two strikes, peeling away from the defender before firing in at the near post. His second was a little more fortunate, as his effort from range flicked off the defender and found the back of the net.

Josh Kerr: "Wow, what a way to announce yourself in the league to the Chelsea home supporters. The Argentine and Hazard were devastating at times and Higuain took both his goals to perfection. Time will tell if he is the man the Blues have been crying out for but early signs show the Juventus loanee could be a huge coup for Sarri."