Eden Hazard misses out on PFA Team of the Year

Despite another spectacular season from Eden Hazard, the Chelsea midfielder has missed out on this season’s Premier League PFA Team of the Season.

If any Chelsea player was going to get into the team, it was sure to be the Belgium winger. But as it turns out, the 2018-19 season is the first in two that the Blues did not have at least one representative.

The good days

The 2016-17 season was the last time a Chelsea player featured in the team. Hazard headlined the team alongside David Luiz, Cary Cahill and N’Golo Kante in their tremendous title winning season.

Wingers Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling were deemed better than Hazard- a common theme throughout a team that features 10 players from Liverpool and Manchester City. Paul Pogba of Manchester United is the only player in the team to feature outside the top two contenders.

Who made the cut?

City have six of the 11, voted for by fellow players - goalkeeper Ederson, centre-half Aymeric Laporte, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho and forwards Sergio Aguero and Sterling.

The remaining four are all Liverpool players - full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent-Alexander Arnold, centre-half Virgil van Dijk and forward Mane.

Hazard has enjoyed one of his best ever Premier League campaigns this season and was in the nominees for PFA player of the season. Strangely, though, he was a huge emission from the team of elites.

Chelsea's response?

Chelsea, clearly not too overwhelmed by his absence released a statement on their official website.

“Hazard is enjoying his best Premier League campaign to date when it comes to goals and assists combined, and indeed he tops the table for that total across the all the players at all 20 clubs.

“One more goal in the remaining three matches and he will have surpassed his 16 scored in the league in 2016/17. His 13 assists are already two greater than his best previous Premier League tally, which came in his first season here in 2012/13.

“The PFA Teams of the Year are determined by the votes of the professional footballers in each respective division.

“This year’s Premier League selection very much reflects the two teams contesting for the title with all but one of the 11 named coming from those two sides, although Mohamed Salah is not one of them. Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in midfield is the odd one out in coming from a different club.”

Last chance?

Combined this season, Hazard has a grand total of 16 goals and 13 assists. Chelsea will be hoping that this isn’t the last time Hazard will have a chance to earn a spot in the team with more strong interest coming from Real Madrid as the transfer market looms.