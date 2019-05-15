Europa win could more than double Arsenal's transfer budget

Arsenal's fortunes next season could well hinge on the Europa League final later this month, with David Ornstein of BBC Sport reporting that victory could boost their transfer budget by as much as £60million.

Orstein claims that beating Chelsea in Baku, and thus earning qualification for the Champions League, will boost their kitty to £100m, albeit after some outgoings, but defeat will limit them to just £40m.

Arsenal's enduring commitment to a self-sustaining business model requires shrewd, rather than spectacular, investment.

'Experience and youth'

The club's priorities this summer are said to be acquiring a centre-back and a box-to-box midfielder to replace the Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey.

They will consider both proven talents and exciting youngsters.Thus far, the only centre-half in whom the club are said to have expressed serious interest is Getafe's Djene Dakonam.

The 27-year-old, who can also play on the right side of a four-man backline, has made 34 appearances for the Champions League-chasing La Liga side this season.

Unai Emery watched Djene, who has a €35m release clause, in a goalless draw between Getafe and Valencia in March.

There is little news on the search for Ramsey's successor, with Ornstein suggesting earlier interest in PSG duo Adrien Rabiot and Christopher Nkunku is unlikely to be reignited.

The Gunners are also said to be keen to be adding a wide player to their ranks.

They targeted Yannick Carrasco, who plays for Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang, and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic in January, but are unlikely to pursue them once again.

The club have been without a transfer specialist since the shock departure of Sven Mislintat earlier this year, but it is understood head of football Raul Sanllehi and director of football operations Huss Fahmy have taken charge of recruitment efforts.

News on outgoings

Arsenal will need to sell to fund some much-needed arrivals, but will not sanction the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid supposed interest from PSG.

The likes of Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith-Rowe, who have spent time on loan at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig respectively, will either be handed an opportunity in the first team or will temporarily leave once again.

From Thursday, Arsenal and their Premier League rivals can recruit domestically. The international transfer window will then open on 11 June.