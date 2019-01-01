Unai Emery praises players 'cold minds' amidst frustration from supporters in win over Fulham

Arsenal manager Unai Emery's decision to bring on Aaron Ramsey with the contest still firmly lying in the balance initiated a wave of boos around the stadium, but the Spaniard was soon vindicated in his decision as his substitute fired the all-important third goal to give the Gunners breathing space in a topsy-turvy encounter against the Cottagers.

The withdrawal of goalscorer and attacking threat Alexandre Lacazette in favour of the imminently departing Ramsay sparked scenes of groans and howls that surrounded the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal were on the ropes holding on to a 2-1 lead.

Despite Ramsey dominating the headlines for off-field incidents surrounding his next potential club amid the Welshman leaving when his current contract expires in the summer, the Cardiff born midfielder got the goal that guaranteed the win for Emery's top-four chasing side as he smashed home a rebound after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck the post.

Murmurs and frustration that surrounded north-London quickly were replaced with satisfaction and relief to the Gunners securing only their second victory in their previous six matches.

Emery's tactical tweak quietened the imposing and threatening Jean Michael Seri who was also thrown on as a substitute in an attempt to affect the game and the former Nice midfielder almost weathered a second-half storm for the visitors as momentum swung Fulham's way.

“I understand the supporters but I need to do my work,” Emery said in his post-match press conference.

"Tactically we are thinking we need a change to take more balance.

“We know very well Seri. We need to have one player close to him, not to let him play with the ball very easily.

"When Aaron Ramsey is on the pitch he can do that and help us in the attacking moments. That’s the reason for the decision.

“Every supporter can think different things tactically but for me today his work was very good.

"Lacazette scored also and he helped us when we changed him with his positive reaction.

“We need to decide with a cold mind what is the best decision.”

Ramsey only featured for the final 15 minutes at the Emirates as his Arsenal career gradually begins to fade following the Wales internationals decision to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

European giants such as Juventus, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG are all queuing for Ramsay's potential services, but Emery quickly dismissed any potential concerns that the 28-year-old may leave in January and is confident that his player will not be distracted by future speculation.

“He worked very well in Liverpool, today he played 15 minutes and scored,” Emery stated.

“He helped us to take confidence and the good result today against Fulham.

“I want from him this focus when he’s playing.”

Emery not expecting major business in January

The former Sevilla manager was forced to later elude to any potential dealings in the January transfer window as further defensive frailties on show sparked questions whether Emery would be tempted to dip into the market.

The 47-year-old head coach said he was not expecting major business from Arsenal in the upcoming month but admitted he was hopeful that he may be able to potentially add "one or two signings" to his current injury-ridden squad.

One name that was quickly dismissed by the Ligue 1 winning manager was Gary Cahill after the Chelsea club captain was linked with a potential loan move to the Emirates.

Rob Holding is currently out for the season while the Gunners have already leaked 31 goals from their opening 21 league games - more than any other currently in the top five.

Following a £70 million spending spree in the summer and lucrative contracts to the likes of Mesut Ozil, Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Emery stressed the difficulty for him to manoeuvre potentials deals in January.

“It’s not easy, changing and improving our team in the transfer market,” Emery stated when questioned whether any imminent arrivals were on their way to north-London.

“But the club is working, we are watching different possibilities because maybe we can, if the transfer market gives us opportunities, sign one or two players. But it’s not easy.”