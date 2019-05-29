The Magic of Marco: Stiepermann signs three-year contract

German midfielder Marco Stiepermann has delighted Norwich City fans by signing a three-year contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until at least June 2022.

The skilful playmaker has impressed this campaign in a number ten role after previously playing left-back during the 2017-18 season following his summer move from Bochum.

Turning of the tide

A change in position at the start of this season for the 28-year old coincided with improved form for both the player and his club. Norwich manufactured just five points in their opening six games with Stiepermann starting only one of those.

After playing just 22 minutes between matchday two and six, Stiepermann was recalled to the starting eleven against Middlesbrough as the Canaries won just their second game of the season and started to propel their way up the table.

The German created two goals in as many games after that fixture and has proved pivotal in winning points for his club this year.

17 contributions, 17 points

An unlikely attacking midfielder with his tall 1.90m frame, Stiepermann ended the league campaign with nine goals and eight assists to his name. Three goals and six assists came before Christmas with five of those nine moments equating to turning draws into victories.

In total, the former Borussia Dortmund player’s 17 goal contributions have manufactured the same number of points for Norwich. The difference between automatic promotion and the playoffs.

The Canaries ended the season 14 games unbeaten with Stiepermann scoring six and creating two more during that vital run of fixtures.

"A new chapter"

Stiepermann told the Norwich official website how pleased he is to sign the new contract with that positional change following groin surgery at the end of the last season making a huge difference.

“I’m happy that I’ve been able to help the team a lot this season. There was no doubt in my mind to sign this new contract and I’m looking forward to three more years here.

It was a tough first season but the manager spoke to me and just wanted me to be a midfield player. That was a sign of a new chapter for me. I gave my best in the attacking position and did quite well so I’m very happy.”