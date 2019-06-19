Title-winner McLean commits future to Norwich

Midfielder Kenny McLean has shown he is up for the Premier League challenge by signing a three-year deal at Norwich City, extending his time at the club until at least 2022.

Up for the battle

The Scottish international, who has made seven appearances for his country, scoring one goal in the process, will look to build on his debut season in East Anglia when he played a big role in the title win.

He turned out twenty-two times in all competitions and scored three goals in the process as the Canaries secured the title on the final day and progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, where their run was ended by Bournemouth.

McLean, who can play at the heart of the pitch or left of centre, has always shown he is up for the battle and will play a key role in Norwich’s fortunes as he tests himself at the top table.

Scottish stalwart

McLean’s career began in the youth teams at Aberdeen and Rangers before he hopped to St Mirren and made his first team debut in 2010 after a season on loan at Arbroath.

At St Mirren he made 131 league appearances and contributed 20 goals across six years before he returned to where it all began at Aberdeen in 2015.

Making more than 100 appearances between 2015 and 2018, the stage was set for McLean to test himself in England but he returned to Aberdeen on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 prior to his Norwich debut.