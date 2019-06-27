Chelsea to sign Mateo Kovacic despite transfer ban

Chelsea are close to completing the permanent signing of midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid.

Despite their transfer ban, the Blues have managed to gain permission to bring the Croatian back to the Bridge this summer.

It is being reported that the fee agreed with Real Madrid is somewhere close to €50M (£45M).

£45M switch

Reports from Spain have suggested a deal will go through in the coming days as Chelsea aim to bring in the only available player this summer.

Kovacic spent last season on loan at Chelsea where the 25-year-old made 51 appearances in all competitions last season for the Blues, failing to score any goals and only getting two assists.

However, the Croatian midfielder was part of Maurizio Sarri's Europa League winning side last season, so he already has a reasonable amount of success already in West London.

How is Kovacic allowed to sign with a transfer ban?

At this current moment in time, this will be the only signing Chelsea will be allowed to make in this summer transfer window as they still have their transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

But the Blues will be allowed to complete this signing of the Croatian midfielder due to the fact that Chelsea signed him on a loan deal with an option to buy.

So the regulations state that Chelsea will be allowed to redeem this option to acquire Kovacic on a permanent basis from Real Madrid without worrying about the ban.