Liam Rosenior leaves Brighton for Derby County

Liam Rosenior has left his role as Brighton U23's assistant manager to take up a job at Derby County as part of their first team coaching staff.

Rosenior has been with the Seagulls since 2015, when he joined on a free transfer from Hull City and spent three years with them, making 44 appearances.

The full-back retired from playing in 2018 and then took up a role as the U23's assistant manager and also has been doing some punditry work for Sky Sports.

However, with Frank Lampard departing Derby for Chelsea and the Championship side appointing Dutch legend, Philip Cocu, the door opened for a new set of coaching staff to move into Pride Park Stadium, where Rosenior will now ply his trade for the forthcoming years.

Bloom on Rosenior

Chairman of the Seagulls Tony Bloom had the following to say on Rosenior and his departure to Derby: “Liam has become a firm favourite here at the club since he joined us from Hull City.

"He played a crucial role in our promotion to the Premier League, and was an important part of the squad during our first-ever season at that level."

Bloom also cited how this move could help Rosenior achieve his dream: “Since retiring from playing last summer, we have seen Liam’s coaching ability first-hand working with Simon Rusk’s Under-23s.

"Liam has made no secret of his desire to coach at first-team level, and so, while we are very sorry to see Liam leave the club, we fully understand the opportunity which is available to him and the reasoning behind why he has chosen to join Derby County.

“On behalf of all at the Albion, I would like to thank Liam for his superb service and consummate professionalism as both player and coach, and wish him all the very best for his future coaching career.”