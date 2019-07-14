Dissecting Rehanne Skinner's under-19 women's Euros side

With the Women's World Cup in France finishing and the USA being crowned champions, another competition is about to start in Scotland to showcase some of the best talent for the future of the Women's Game. England under-19s boss Rehanne Skinner has named her 20-player squad that will go to under-19 women's Euros, competing against Germany this coming Tuesday.

Three young Lionesses given call-ups

The head coach has called up Asmita Ale (Aston Villa), Kiera Skeels (Reading) and Molly Pike (Everton) to play in this July's competition after impressing at club and England WU18 level this season.

Pike was recently signed by Everton Ladies on the fifth of this month, a prolific goalscorer for Chelsea in the WSL Academy League - netting 14 in 17 appearances to guide the London side to the runners up spot.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is the most likely of the two to start, the 18-year-old started twelve matches for Birmingham this season, keeping clean sheets in three.

Three Man City hopefuls to feature

After penning her first professional contract last month, Manchester City defender Esme Morgan will be keen to impress on the international stage, after starting six times for Nick Cushing's side. She will hope to be able to get more minutes this season after the departure of Abbie McManus, however, the signing of Aoife Mannion may push her further down the pecking order.

Jess Park, another City youngster, could prove to be a key player in the tournament. Park impressed at the women's under-17 Euro tournament last year, being the lone English player to be named in the Team of the Tournament.

One of the player's to watch out for up front is the 2018 PFA Young Player of the Year Lauren Hemp. She won the accolade whilst playing for Bristol City; she was snapped up by Manchester City for whom she has played a total of 16 matches in all competitions this season, netting five.

Manchester United hopeful Aimee Palmer will be one to watch in midfield, scoring five in six matches at last year's tournament.

A regular starter for Liverpool in the WSL this year, Amy Rodgers may be another who could make an impact. She was named Liverpool's Fans' Player of the Year, as well as Young Player of the Season at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Emily Syme featured on fifteen occasions for Yeovil Town last year. Although it is unclear on the midfielder's future with her club being relegated to the third division of women's football.

At the last competition, striker Jessica Naz scored more goals than games that she played in, but she has not yet started for her team Tottenham Hotspur.

Bristol striker Ella Rutherford will also feature, and she played 20 matches in the previous WSL for Bristol City so will be familiar with the high pressure matches.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Emily Ramsey (Manchester United)

Defenders: Asmita Ale (Aston Villa), Niamh Cashin (Rider University), Georgia Eaton-Collins (University of Florida), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Grace Neville (London City Lionesses), Kiera Skeels (Reading), Olivia Smith (University of Central Florida)

Midfielders: Lauren James (Manchester United), Aimee Palmer (Manchester United), Jessica Park (Manchester City), Molly Pike (Everton), Amy Rodgers (Liverpool), Emily Syme (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Lucy Fitzgerald (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur), Ella Rutherford (Bristol City), Ebony Salmon (Unattached).