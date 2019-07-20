Liverpool vs Sevilla Preview: Reds look to bounce back after Dortmund defeat

The Reds will hope to bounce back after a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in Notre Dame, Indiana, as their Spanish counterparts aim to banish the memories of a disappointing campaign last term.

Liverpool will be missing several star players but will still be favourites to beat a Sevilla team who, with a new manager at the helm and several high-profile signings, could struggle to gel in the early stages of their pre-season.

Pre-season so far

The Reds opened pre-season with a comfortable 6-0 win against Tranmere Rovers, followed by a 3-1 victory against Bradford City to prepare the squad for their upcoming US tour.

A much tougher test against more suitable opponents Borussia Dortmund, saw the players gain further valuable minutes in a 3-2 defeat, with several positives to extract from the game.

“You could see that Dortmund are a step further in their preparations but there was a lot of good things for us as well,” said Jurgen Klopp. “How we conceded goals was a lack of organisation, but it is very difficult to have that at this stage.”

Sevilla will face their toughest test so far in pre-season against Liverpool and will hope to capitalise on any potential fatigue from the Reds who face a short turnaround.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have already faced FC Dallas in the US and came out 3-1 victors, with a sublime goal from Luuk de Jong within the first half hour.

Team News

Brazilian duo Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino, alongside Mohamed Salah are still absent on extended holidays after their international exploits in the African Cup of Nations and the Copa America.

Sadio Mane is set to have an even longer period away from the squad having tasted defeat in the final with Senegal on Friday, after losing 1-0 to Algeria and will now face a race against time to be ready for the Premier League opener against Norwich.

Having faced Borussia Dortmund so soon before kick-off against Sevilla, Klopp will no doubt be managing the minutes of his players with such a congested pre-season schedule.

Adam Lallana missed the last game with a slight knock, but should be in contention to continue to adapt in a new defensive midfield role that Klopp has deployed him in earlier this pre-season.

With the return of highly-rated sporting director Monchi, Sevilla have had a busy summer transfer window so far having recruited the likes of Jules Kounde and Munas Dabbur who are both expected to feature against the Reds.

Who to watch out for

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the shining light against Borussia Dortmund, as his road to recovery after a devastating time on the side-lines last term, is well underway. With each game that passes, his growing confidence is evident, and he could be a key asset ahead of a busy season for Liverpool.

Another Red to keep an eye on is the exciting young forward Rhian Brewster, who has impressed in pre-season so far scoring four goals, including an emphatic penalty against Borussia Dortmund.

New signing Luuk de Jong could be a threat and he began life at Sevilla with a debut goal in their opening game of their tour of the United States, against FC Dallas on Wednesday.

Predicted XI

Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Larouci, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wilson, Kent, Brewster

Sevilla: Rico, Corchia, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Banega, De Jong, Joan Jordan, Escudero, Munir, Dabbur, Ocampos