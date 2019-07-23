Callum Hudson-Odoi agrees to five-year contract extension at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has agreed to a new five-year contract extension with Chelsea.

The youngster’s future had been unaccounted for some time since his timely step up to the Chelsea first team.

Strong interest came from all parts of the globe with the most persistent buyers being Bayern Munich who had made it very apparent that they wanted to sign the promising English talent as a replacement for Arjen Robben who has since retired.

Hudson-Odoi made is debut for Chelsea in the 2017-18 season but only managed two appearances as a substitute.

This season though, he made the transition to a regular first-team player, playing in 10 Premier League matches and - more notably - nine UEFA Europa League as Chelsea won the competition against London rivals Arsenal.

He is yet to score in the Premier League but was more than comfortable in front of goal in the Europa League, finishing with four goals to his name.

At just 18, Hudson-Odoi is set to sign a deal worth up to £100,000 a week.

It is expected that his talent is not set to be back out on show until September- still recovering from a nasty Achilles injury suffered in April.

Having had to wait until April for his first Premier League start, playing time is said to have been a key part of the new negotiations for Hudson-Odoi as he commits to a further five years at the club.

Under a new manager like Frank Lampard, you can only imagine that he will not have to face the same frustrations as he did during his time under Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard has already proven that he is a manager who likes to promote youth. At Derby County, he gave regular starting places to Jayden Bogle, Harry Wilson and Chelsea’s very own Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

This new deal will complete the trilogy after Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mount also agreed to new deals since Lampard’s arrival.

Previously, Lampard has said: “I am not going to say things that are pie in the sky but, with his talent, he can be central to this team, he can be central to England.

"He can show, right here at Chelsea, the team he came through the academy at, that he is going to be a world-class player - because I truly believe that."