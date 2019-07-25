Chelsea's Jorginho hints at long stay despite Sarri exit

Chelsea's Jorginho has hinted that he sees his long term future at the club, despite being away from Maurizio Sarri, a manager he had a fantastic relationship with.

Jorginho, 27, has worked with Sarri for most of his career at Empoli, Napoli and Chelsea.

The Italian international was signed by Sarri last season for around £50 million plus add ons.

Despite not being a fan favourite under Maurizio Sarri, the Italian boss saw Jorginho as the pivotal part to his system, and therefore played 37 games in the Premier League last season.

With Sarri leaving to Juventus after the Europa League final, the question was whether Jorginho would join him there either this summer or next summer.

Most people do expect the Italian midfielder to reunite with the Italian boss again at some point in the future.

However, in a recent interview that Jorginho conducted in English, it seems like his reunion with Sarri won't be happening anytime soon in the near future which comes as a huge boost to Chelsea fans worrying about him leaving.

"I hope to be here for a long time"

When asked about his future, Jorginho revealed that his relationship with Sarri is solely professional, and that he sees his long term future with the West Londoners.

“Sarri was my manager, he wasn’t my friend. We worked together for four years but now it is another time and another page," Jorginho explained, as per the Express.

"I look to work for our team now, at Chelsea. I am very happy in London and to be at Chelsea.

"I hope to be here for a long time."

Jorginho's role at Chelsea may be different next year due to the change of system implemented by new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

This change of system may mean Jorginho may have to adapt his game more in an attacking sense.

This has left many Chelsea fans questioning whether the 27-year-old is guaranteed a starting place anymore in Lampard's first eleven for the upcoming season.

But already there have been signs of improvement in his attacking game during pre-season, with his closing down leading to an assist for Tammy Abraham's goal in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Barcelona on Tuesday.

"I'm more free so I can do many more things with my creativity so I like it"

When asked about the differences between Sarri's and Lampard's system, the 27-year-old was in favour of Lampard's system as it allows him to be more creative with his attacking game.

“It is new for me but I like it, I have more space to create," he said. "I am more free so I can do many things with my creativity so I like it.

“We will see if I can hopefully get more goals and assists. But I am to control and organise in the centre.”

It still remains to be seen whether Lampard sees Jorginho as a vital part of his system, but we will see the answer to that question when Lampard selects his first starting eleven for Chelsea's first game in the Premier League this season against Manchester United.