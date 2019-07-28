Frank Lampard provides positive Ngolo Kante injury update

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is "hopeful" that star midfielder N'golo Kante will be ready for their opening game against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Kante, 28, has not been available for the Blues since the Europa League final after battling an ongoing knee injury.

As a result of his injury, the 28-year-old has not featured in any of Chelsea's preseason games so far.

That includes their win over Championship side Reading in Lampard's first game in England as Chelsea manager.

"I am hopeful"

Following the Blues' victory at the Madejski Stadium, Lampard spoke to Chelsea FC.

He said: "Yeah I am hopeful, he is training.

"He has dipped into training with us in the last couple of days.

"There is a lot more that he needs to do physically, off without us that he can do without any contact which has been good. But the signs are good in the last three days that we have been back.

"It was certainly the right decision for him to come back here and get the treatment that he had. I expect him to be training through the week with us to the point that next week he should be fully training."

However, Lampard is not sure if he will throw Kante straight into the starting eleven against the Red Devils.

"That one I will have to assess next week, and see how it is," Lampard added. "A natural base of fitness yes, but there is also 50 to 60 odd games coming this season so I have to make sure I make the right call on that because the players here have been training very hard.

"So if he is training at the start of next week then it is purely for me and the staff to assess where he is at.

"He is a top class player, so however much you want him in, at the same time you have to make sure he is as fit as he can be when he comes back."

No more offensive chanting

Post-match Lampard urged Chelsea fans to refrain from using a certain chant that includes offensive reference to the travelling community.

"I didn’t hear the song today but I am aware of it," Lampard said to Chelsea FC. "But if there is a song that has words which are offensive, of course I don’t want to hear that. That is from me, a big Chelsea man, saying we don’t want songs with offensive words.

“So, if the fans can sing other songs while still backing the team then I will back that. We don’t want to hear that, the club are very strong with work they do on things that are offensive or prejudiced.”