Chelsea legends back Pulisic after brilliant brace

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was full of praise for Christian Pulisic after the winger netted a brace against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday evening.

The tricky winger has been adapting to life with his new teammates since signing in January and joining up with the squad in July. His most recent performance against the top Austrian side has shown real development, with two quick-fire goals assisted in similar fashion from Pedro and Ross Barkley.

The £54 million signing also won a penalty between his two goals, which Barkley had no problem in slotting away. Pulisic's three direct goal contributions within 15 minutes of each other has given a glimpse of what he can offer the club, leaving many excited for what is to come.

Former player-turned-manager Lampard was one such person impressed by the new signing. The Blues manager heaped praise on the attacker when speaking to the Chelsea website after the game, he stated, "[Pulisic] showed his quality and I love the nature of his goals where he has an intention to run behind the line and not come short.

"It is what he is going to have to do because he is going to play in the Premier League and the Champions League, this is the top end. A winger has to have the desire not just to be tidy but to be getting in behind people and then with his quality he can be a really big player for us."

Chelsea's own 'Captain America' has clearly been impressing his manager with his performances, but the Premier League experienced Lampard knows all too well about the adaptation required to play in top-tier English football.

"He is a big signing for us with big potential but the big question is he has to adapt to a different league," The 41-year-old stated, "but I have seen already a really good attitude and a willingness to listen to information. He is 20 years of age so we have to remember he is young. I am happy to work with him, I want him to improve him."

Enjoying Every Moment

Pulisic has been quick to thank his teammates for their assistance both on and off the pitch. The newest face at Chelsea spoke to the club's own website after his impressive performance against Salzburg.

“I’m really happy to come here and get the win, playing over here in Austria and scoring my first goals for Chelsea. It was really great," The winger exclaimed. "I’m enjoying it a lot, it’s been great to have a new challenge - being in a new country with a new team, it’s been great. I’m doing the best I can to adapt, obviously it’s easier with the language - that’s helping.

“I definitely am [enjoying myself]. Being here, at a new club, it’s amazing. I’m so happy to be here and all the guys have been really welcoming so I've enjoyed every moment."

The American was also thankful for the wealth of talent surrounding him at his new club, especially in the midfield that plays behind him. "The midfielders that are on this team [have] amazing quality," Pulisic explained. "The passes that they can make and their movement is really good, and that helps me so much with my game.

“I wasn’t even sure [Barkley] was going to see me [for the second goal], so the fact that the ball came to me - I think that was the one I received with my face, it was funny, but it was an amazing pass and then obviously I did the rest.”

Fans will be excited to see more of the attacked after his display, especially with the attitude he has been displaying. When it was stated to Pulisic that it couldn't have gone much better, he simply replied, “Maybe three [goals], but other than that no! I was pretty happy with the performance and it was a good win.”

Hazard Seal of Approval

The Chelsea website also reported on the comments of former player and club legend Eden Hazard after the Belgian wizard was asked about the potential of Pulisic during his pre-season with Real Madrid.

Hazard stated, "He can be one of the best in the future for sure."

If one of the best footballers to ever grace a Chelsea shirt has put his faith in the future of Pulisic, then fans have one hell of a player to look forward to.