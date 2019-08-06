Harry Arter makes Fulham loan switch from Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth have confirmed that Harry Arter will spend the forthcoming campaign at Championship club Fulham after agreeing on a season-long loan move with Scott Parker's team.

Cherries hero

The 29-year-old midfielder has been at the club since going from Woking Town 2010 and was a key figure in Bournemouth's promotion through the divisions, from League One to the Premier League and consolidating their place amongst the elite of English football.

The club has allowed Arter to leave the South Coast for another loan spell after he returned from a similar arrangement at Cardiff City last season, as his game time has been restricted for the Cherries over the past couple of years.

To date, Arter has played 232 matches in the famous red and black, pitching in with 32 goals but has not started a game since he faced Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's Day in 2018 in an injury-hit season.

New challenge

Arter appeared in 25 league games for the Bluebirds in the 2018-19 season, a venture that ultimately ended in relegation but saw the Republic of Ireland international and his team-mates come close to pulling off an unlikely escape from relegation to the Championship from a perilous position to no avail.

His new club Fulham joined Cardiff in falling through the trapdoor, with both sides returning to the division they had been promoted from the previous May, Fulham's place in the top-flight coming through winning the Football League Play-Offs.

The Whites are among the favourites for an instant promotion back to the Premier League but suffered the blow of a narrow opening day defeat to Barnsley, and Arter could have a major chance to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Young centre-forward Sam Surridge has also followed Arter out of the club on loan, joining Swansea City provisionally until the end of June 2020. Surridge has spent time at Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic in the fledgeling stages of his career and made his Bournemouth first-team debut during the 2018-19 season.