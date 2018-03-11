AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Emphatic comeback win takes Spurs to third

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur picked up an emphatic 4-1 comeback win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, despite Harry Kane being taken off injured in the first half due to an ankle injury.

Junior Stanislas scored early in the game for Bournemouth before Kane was taken off and was replaced by Erik Lamela.

Dele Alli equalized for Spurs and three unanswered goals from Tottenham in the second half saw them complete a 4-1 overhaul over the Cherries.

Tottenham rotate after Juventus loss

Bournemouth started with a usual 4-4-2 shape with Adam Smith starting on the right-flank and skipper Simon Francis starting at right-back. The duo of Nathan Ake and Steve Cook started at centre-back, while Harry Arter dropped to the bench as Dan Gosling and Lewis Cook started in the midfield as Callum Wilson and Lys Mousset started as the two men up front.

For Tottenham, Danny Rose and Victor Wanyama came in Ben Davies and Eric Dier. Serge Aurier came back in at right-back for Kieran Trippier.

The front four of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and the mercurial Harry Kane started together.

Mousa Dembele kept his place in midfield.

Well-fought first half

Tottenham made a brisk start to the game by dictating a vast amount of possession in Bournemouth's half. After taking a short corner, Spurs lost possession were caught on the break by the Cherries. Callum Wilson set up Stanislas, who was in on goal but hit the upright in what was an excellent chance to score in the fourth minute of the game. That sparked the beginning of Spurs' struggle at the back and Bournemouth's high tempo start.

Minutes later, an Adam Smith cross was not cleared by Sanchez and it fell to Junior Stanislas, who made no mistake in handing Bournemouth the lead this time around.

Around the 25th minute mark, Spurs grew into the game. A well-worked chance, which comprised an uncountable number of passes, ended in Harry Kane finding the back of the net. The linesmen, however, had his flag up for offside.

As Kane went for the goal though, he ended up injuring his ankle. Minutes later, the Englishman was seen going off towards the tunnel. Erik Lamela came on for Kane in the 34th minute.

A minute later, Spurs got their equalizer. Erik Lamela set up Serge Aurier, who made a dashing run down the right. The full-back swung a terrific cross in and Dele Alli found the back of the net with a half-volley from close range. It was his tenth goal of the season.

The goal saw Spurs give Bournemouth a taste of their own medicine. They kept pressing them with vigour, denying the Cherries any space or time on the ball. On that note itself, they ended the first half on a high.

Spurs blow the Cherries away in the second half

The second half saw Bournemouth start brightly again. Spurs looked creaky at the back. Simon Francis' long-range effort from the right-flank saw Hugo Lloris stretch and keep it out. Spurs began to look threatening on the break and Alli nearly got his second as Aurier's cross met him, but Cook's clearance did the job.

In the 54th minute, Son was brought down in the box but the referee waved play on.

And the Spurs domination paid off. A well-worked move saw Alli play a cross in towards Son, who was now playing up front. With an acrobatic volley which he somewhat scuffed, Son found the back of the net for the third time in two Premier League games to make it 2-1.

Son wraps it up

The game headed towards a stage where both teams began to win and lose midfield battles and neither could do too much going forward.

A chance for Bournemouth fell in the 74th minute. And it was against a long-range effort from Francis, who shot flew over Lloris' goal.

Ten minutes later, Callum Wilson did find the back of the net, but Mike Dean blew his whistle as he had justifiably seen the Englishman bring Sanchez down in the box.

And Spurs took complete advantage of Bournemouth pushing forward. Lewis Cook lost the ball near the box and the ball was played in towards Son, who was in on goal.

He came up with a composed finish to make it 3-1 and to all but seal the deal for Pochettino's men. Spurs soon tripled their lead.

Substitute Kieran Tripper's cross wasn't caught by Begovic and Aurier was there to head it in to take the tie further out of Bournemouth's reach.

The 4-1 win helped Spurs climb up to third in the table, one point ahead of Liverpool.