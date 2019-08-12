Liverpool agree one-year deal with Andy Lonergan following Alisson injury setback

Liverpool have come to an agreement for the signing of Andy Lonergan on a one-year contract.

The veteran goalkeeper is expected to put pen-to-paper on a deal that will ensure he will remain at Melwood for the remainder of the season. Lonergan has been training with the first team ahead of the European Champions upcoming Super Cup match with Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday.

It comes across as a dream move for the free agent who joined the Reds on their pre-season tour of the US after the club opted to recruit the former Leeds goalkeeper following a lack of senior goalkeeping options in the squad ahead of the tour.

Dream move

The 35-year-old shot-stopper has an impressive CV with over 19 years of experience in the professional game. A successful 11 period with Preston North End was rewarded with a move to Leeds United before enduring spells with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham, Middlesborough as well as Rochdale.

Lonergan had remained with the Liverpool camp for the rest of their pre-season trips to Edinburgh as well as the training camp in Evian and also travelled with the team for the Reds Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very impressed with what he saw from Lonergan admiring the veteran shot-stopper's professionalism and influence in the dressing and has ultimately decided to reward his efforts with a contract.

Alisson set-back sees veteran's professionalism rewarded

Despite impressing during pre-season, many were surprised to see Lonergan still amongst the team at Melwood last week but recent circumstances have prolonged the goalkeeper's extraordinary adventure with the Reds.

The huge setback for Alisson Becker that saw the Brazilian go down in the first half of the opening Premier League match against Norwich City meant Liverpool required further ammunition in the goalkeeping department and Klopp thought of no-one more deserving to hand a reprieve to than Lonergan.

Alisson's injury is likely to keep the Champions League-winning goalkeeper out for the 'next few weeks' according to Klopp, meaning new-boy Adrian - who only signed a week ago - is the club's only senior goalkeeper available.

Liverpool currently have Kamil Gabara on a season-long loan at Championship side Huddersfield Town whilst under-18's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is out sidelined following an elbow injury and Irish youngster Caiomhin Kelleher is another still requiring treatment following a hand injury.

Lonergan's unlikely deal will keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2019/20 season.