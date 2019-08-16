Liverpool's goalkeeping crisis thickens after Adrian suffers injury from fan 

Liverpool goalkeeper and unlikely UEFA Super Cup hero Adrian has been confirmed as a doubt for Saturday's trip to Southampton after suffering an ankle injury inflicted by a supporter who invaded the pitch following the celebrations of the penalty shoot-out victory against Chelsea.

The Spaniard saved the all-important and decisive penalty from Blues striker Tammy Abraham to clinch another famous Liverpool victory in Istanbul on Wednesday night but was dealt a huge blow seconds later when a fan slipped running towards the Reds winning goalkeeper after evading security to cause havoc on the field.

Liverpool's Anfield officials have contacted UEFA for an explanation of the incident following yet another goalkeeping setback.

Lonergan set for miraculous debut at St Mary's

The European champions are already without Alisson Becker, who sustained a calf injury against Norwich City last week, meaning new recruit Andy Lonergan is now on standby for the visit to St Mary's should Adrian be unavailable.

Lonergan, 35, recently signed a one-year contract with the Reds having been released by Middlesborough in the summer and having not played a competitive match since March emerged as a short-term solution to their goalkeeping crisis.

Speaking in his Friday afternoon press-conference Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Adrian wasn't 100 per cent for Saturday and could be a doubt for Southampton.

“It [winning the Super Cup] would help him a lot if it would be 100 per cent clear he could play tomorrow,” said the Liverpool manager.

“When we were all together a supporter jumped on us, he was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked his [Adrián’s] ankle. Crazy.

“Yesterday, it was swollen. Today I spoke to him. He is here, it is better, much better than yesterday, so we have to see. Apart from that, it was a brilliant night for him for sure.”

Another huge goalkeeping blow for Reds

Adrian wasn't the only player caught in the misfire, Joe Gomez was also involved in the collision and said after the win over the Europa League winners that “a fan tried to give me one [an injury] and almost took me out at the end.”

The security issues at Besiktas' Vodafone Park Stadium have caused Klopp a gargantuan problem ahead of only his team's second Premier League fixture of the new season and raises serious questions around the safety of Liverpool players considering a streaker was allowed to enter the field last Friday against Norwich as well as another incident in June's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur's in Madrid.

“There was only Liverpool fans there [in Istanbul] pretty much so it probably was one,” said Klopp.

“What can I say? There is no doubt about how much we love our fans but if they could all stop doing that ... because that’s the worst example I have heard about.

“It happened against [Manchester] City in the Community Shield when someone was running on the pitch and against Norwich, someone ran on the pitch. It’s not funny. The girl in the Champions League final made money off it. I like that we don’t have fences in stadiums but that means a lot of responsibility for supporters as well.

“If one supporter cannot hesitate or stop himself, then supporters around him should [stop him]. It’s not funny. It’s crazy. How can something like this happen?

“He will not go for a scan. We will wait for the swelling to go down. He had that and then we had a four-hour flight back so you can imagine that does not help the swelling.

“He could not have played immediately after we landed in Liverpool. He looks better but the decision will be made tomorrow. No chance it will be made early.”

It remains to be seen whether Adrian will recover in time for tomorrow's fixture, but the goalkeeping headaches for Klopp seem to keep mounting by the week.