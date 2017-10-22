Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool: Kane nets a brace as Spurs embarrass woeful Reds defence

Harry Kane scored a brace as Tottenham Hotspur claimed their first win over Liverpool in five years in rampant style, ruthlessly taking advantage of the visitors' defensive mishaps for all four of their goals.

Kane needed just four minutes to open the scoring before Heung-min Son doubled Spurs' advantage after 12, with Dejan Lovren - substituted after half-an-hour - particularly culpable for both goals.

The Reds pulled one back through Mohamed Salah's ninth goal of the season, but more poor awareness at the back allowed Dele Alli to volley in a decisive third in first-half stoppage-time. 

Kane scored his second just before the hour mark when Simon Mignolet failed to punch clear a free-kick. Though Roberto Firmino cleared off the line from Jan Vertonghen, Kane dispatched the rebound for a long-awaited three points against the Merseyside outfit.

Their second successive league win at Wembley Stadium takes Mauricio Pochettino's charges up to third in the Premier League table and level on points with Manchester United in second.

Spurs are five points off leaders City but their performance indicated that they can yet have a sizeable role to play in the destination of the title this term.

Having now conceded 16 goals - their worst top-flight total after nine games since 1964-65 - Liverpool drop below Burnley into ninth with a negative goal difference.

The Merseyside outfit are 12 points off City, with their title ambitions already over and growing concern for their top-four prospects. Questions will once again be asked of their insufficient summer investment defensively after the horrific display of their back-line.

Handful of changes for both sides

Both sides made three changes each from their respective mid-week Champions League encounters.

Kieran Trippier, Son and Alli all came in to replace Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko and Fernando Llorente for Spurs, while Serge Aurier made his first league start since his red card at West Ham last month. 

Mignolet replaced Loris Karius in goal for the visitors while Trent Alexander-Arnold made way for Joe Gomez at right-back. James Milner kept his place in midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum out injured.