Southampton vs Liverpool Preview: Saints look to respond against Jurgen Klopp's European Champions 

Southampton face Liverpool at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon with Ralph Hasenhüttl's team looking to respond to their opening day humbling after they were put to the sword by Burnley on the opening weekend of the Premier League.

Jürgen Klopp's European champions will face a quick transition following Wednesday's Super Cup battle. Their hero in Istanbul, goalkeeper Adrian, is a doubt for the Reds after suffering an ankle injury after a spectator ran on the field colliding with the goalkeeper during the post-match celebrations following the penalty shoot-out win.

Contrasting starts

It proved to be a weekend of contrasting emotions following matchweek one of the 2019/20 season. Klopp's Reds comfortably beat newly-promoted Norwich City last Friday before overcoming Chelsea on penalties to clinch the club's fourth UEFA Super Cup.

However, despite defeat, the fact Liverpool had to play a demanding 120-minute content over 2000 miles away from Merseyside means that Southampton will be hungry for an upset.

After all, the Saints nearly dealt Liverpool a severe title blow last season when the Reds were forced to push themselves to their physical limits to overcome Hassenhuttl's impressive side in an entertaining 3-1 win to help the Reds on their way to the club's record-breaking 97 points tally last season.

Team News

Southampton's new signing Kevin Danso has been confirmed available having joined up with the squad earlier this week, while winger Moussa Djenepo could be set for a debut having been an unused substitute in the 3-0 defeat at Burnley.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League trip to Southampton after suffering a freak ankle injury during the Super Cup victory over Chelsea.

Klopp revealed the Spaniard sustained an injury when a pitch invader landed on his ankle during the post-match celebrations in Istanbul.

Should Liverpool be without Adrian, either new signing and veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan or youngster Caoimhin Kelleher could deputise for the Spaniard, with regular first-choice Alisson Becker already out for a few weeks because of a calf complaint that will keep the Brazilian out for the next few weeks.

Naby Keita also remains unavailable and has been ruled out of the trip to Southampton according to Klopp in his Friday morning press conference.

Klopp concerned for the safety of his players

Following the German manager's latest goalkeeping setback, Klopp was forced to speak out regarding his concern towards the safety of his players after a fan avoided security to enter the field and cause an ankle injury to Reds goalkeeper Adrian.

This isn't the first breach of security Liverpool have seen in recent months. A female streaker broke through a security cordon during the Red's Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid, and a male streaker did likewise at Anfield during Liverpool's 4-1 win over Norwich, leaving Klopp frankly unimpressed regarding the safeguard of his players.

“There were only Liverpool fans there [in Istanbul] pretty much, so it probably was one of them,” he said.

“I like that we don’t have fences in stadiums, but that means a lot of responsibility for supporters as well.

“We have the Adrián incident which is serious for us. But if you ask anyone involved in football if you find it funny that someone runs on the pitch, pants down, half-naked, no one would say, ‘Oh yes, that is really nice.’ Because you never know who it is there.

“It looks like it is happening a bit more often. I do not know exactly how much it has happened in the Premier League since I was here.

“I hate the idea that it is just me, one person, pointing the finger. I have no power. It is an incident and we all have to find a solution to it.”

Where to watch

The game will not be broadcasted live due to it being a 15:00 kick-off time.

However, do not fear, you can keep up to date with VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute live commentary of the game by clicking here.