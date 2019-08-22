Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs new long-term  deal 

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds after signing a new long-term contract with the club that will keep the Englishman at Anfield until 2023.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a fresh deal which extends his time on Merseyside following Oxlade-Chamberlain's signing from Arsenal in August 2017.

Staying put

Signed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for a fee of £35 millions from the Gunners on transfer deadline day over two years ago, Oxlade-Chamberlain overcame a slow start to his Liverpool tenure by breaking into the first team and becoming an integral cog in the Red's side that progressed all the way to the Champions League final in his debut season.

However, all of Oxlade-Chamberlain's hard work and progress were completely shattered when the England international sustained a serious knee injury during the Champions League semi-final first leg against AS Roma in the home tie back in April 2018.

After missing the Red's European final defeat in Kyiv, Oxlade-Chamberlain spent close to a year on the sidelines before returning to the team and quickly adding a Champions League winners medal to his collection having been among the substitutes in the 2019 final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid back in June.

The Red's No.15 recently made his first competitive start in over 15 months after the attacking midfielder was named in Klopp's starting XI in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Chelsea in Istanbul last week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain then went on to make his first Premier League start since April of last year after playing 89 minutes in the Red's 2-1 victory away in the South Coast against his former club Southampton last Saturday.

It's not been the smoothest of rides since securing his move to Merseyside back in 2017, but Oxlade-Chamberlain is determined to make up for the lost time and the club's desire to secure his services show how integral he is to Klopp's plans for the season.

Speaking to LFCTV, Oxlade Chamberlain couldn't hide his pride and excitement after committing his future to the European champions.

“I’m really, really excited - it’s been in the pipeline for a little while, so it’s nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to,” he said.

“I feel like I missed out on a year, which I obviously did, so it’s really exciting for me to be able to sign. It’s something that I feel is an opportunity to give that year back and make up for lost time – and hopefully put in some good performances to make amends for not being around last year.”

“You’ve got to count your blessings every time you get an opportunity like this, you don’t get the chance to play for Liverpool Football Club every day. I am really excited to be able to extend my time here.”

Ready to announce himself once again

His manager Klopp, recently responded to the return to full fitness of the former Arsenal midfielder as like having "a new signing" and will be looking to Oxlade-Chamberlain to play a key part in the Red's quest to compete on all fronts in their pursuit to defend their European crown as well as challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Following a full pre-season under the Englishman's belt, Oxlade-Chamberlain believes he is ready to operate at the required rate to once again establish himself as a favourite amongst the Kop.

“I can promise the supporters that I'll give them absolutely everything moving forward,” he added. “There might be times where I have bad games and good games and moments where it's not so good, but I'll always work through those moments and give my everything to correct them and keep pushing this team forward.

“I hope that I can do some special things like I did before I got injured and, most of all, be a part of this group of players that go on to hopefully win more things.

“I'm really excited to see what the future holds for us all and I look forward to seeing them every game moving forward.”