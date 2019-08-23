Klopp: We have to be angry

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool have to be "very angry" and "stay greedy" heading into Saturday's game against Arsenal.

The Reds return to Anfield after grinding out impressive victories against Chelsea and Southampton, winning the UEFA Super Cup and maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season in the process.

The Gunners are the only other side to have also maintained a 100 per cent start from their opening two fixtures in the league, but haven't tasted victory at Anfield since 2012.

However, Klopp demands his side remains aggressive and determined coming into the clash, calling on players to push each other to the limit.

Klopp on staying aggressive

Liverpool have had a week of full training before Saturday's match - the first time they have done so since the season began.

Klopp hopes his squad can continue their winning ways, expecting them to maintain their intensity and commitment.

"We said at the start of the week it was an important week and we had to be 100% concentrated and the boys did that. Arsenal are a very very strong opponent. It's Anfield, it's us. I'm looking forward to it.

"At the moment we have to be friends but not best friends. We have to be very angry and stay greedy. We are, I'm not in doubt about that. The best team spirit in the world isn't just about being together, we want everybody to be pushing each other.

Klopp doesn't expect goal frenzy against Arsenal

Over the last three seasons, 30 goals have been scored in the fixture between both Liverpool and Arsenal, prompting the anticipation of goals come Saturday evening.

The Gunners depth in attack with the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made them one of the strongest attack-minded sides in the division, whilst the Reds' front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah is one of the deadliest strike forces in Europe.

However, Klopp doesn't expect an abundance of goals on the weekend, believing that it will be a more balanced game with each side being tactically similar.

"I wouldn't expect it to be honest, but both teams are offensively orientated.

"Arsenal will probably change at least two positions, Pepe will start and won't make them weaker, and maybe (Granit) Xhaka. Teams often play different against us, it makes analysing tricky." He added.

"Arsenal have real speed up front and that makes it tricky to defend it all the time. We have to be brave and keep possession and be direct.

Good times ahead for Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain penned a new deal for the Reds on Thursday, keeping the player at the club until 2023.

The midfielder's time at Liverpool has been plagued by injury, after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture in 2018 at the end of an impressive debut season.

The Englishman featured in both the Super Cup and Premier League last week, with his boss eager to see how the season pans out for him.

"Ox (Oxlade-Chamberlain) went through a very important process" he began. "You have to stay patient and accept it won't happen overnight. It's about the stuff to get the best fitness level you can be. That was the hardest thing for him, I'm sure. But he has done it.

"Most difficult moment was pre-season, we treated him like a normal player, not a formerly injured player, and that was really hard for him.

All the steps Ox did were the right steps and now he is back on track. The good times are ahead."

No word on Lovren future

Dejan Lovren's future remains uncertain at Liverpool after Klopp declined to comment on the Croatian's links away from the club.

Lovren has played 170 times for the Reds since his arrival from Southampton in 2014, scoring seven goals for the club.

But it looks now like the defender may be on the move due to the lack of game time he has been experiencing in the past few months, with his manager remaining tight-lipped on the situation.

“No comment on Lovren,” he said.

“A potential transfer or not, I don’t want to talk about it.”

Alisson and Keita getting better

Klopp also gave an update on the injuries sustained by Alisson and Naby Keita, with both slowly progressing s they look to regain fitness.

Goalkeeper Alisson was dealt a blow when he came off with what looked a serious injury in Liverpool's season opener against Norwich City two weeks ago, but the Brazillian is now off of his crutches, the boss confirmed.

"He is not that close, but nobody told me that I have to consider him for tomorrow in training or the game. I had lunch with him today, so at least he can eat! "

There was no time scale on when he expects his number one to be back, however: "He looks good, he is in good shape, good mood, but it will take time, I don’t know how long exactly."

Naby Keita picked up a hip injury prior to Liverpool's game in Istanbul against Chelsea last week, and the midfielder is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks before being in contention to play.

"No news - he's doing well but not close enough for this weekend."