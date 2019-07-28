Liverpool sign Premier League's youngest debutant Harvey Elliott

Liverpool have made the record-breaking Harvey Elliott their second signing of the transfer window.

Elliott became the youngest player to feature in a Premier League match when he came on as a substitute for Fulham against Wolves in May.

The club will have to compensate the Cottagers, with a figure of £6.5million suggested by Goal.

Elliott is so highly-rated that he is likely to be integrated into the senior setup at Melwood from the outset.

He could be handed an immediate debut in his side's friendly against Napoli on Sunday evening and will join his new team-mates in France this week for an intensive training camp.

What can Liverpool expect from Elliott?

Elliott has earned plaudits for his dribbling ability and his vision and by all accounts is brimming with self-confidence.

He has earned comparisons to Gareth Bale, another who burst onto the scene at his age.

Elliott has only made three senior appearances, but in his short career he has managed to generate enough buzz to attract interest from Liverpool's domestic rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal and continental powerhouses like PSG and Real Madrid.

Born in London, he grew up as a Red and so this is his dream move.

He will likely be restricted to outings in the cup competitions this season, but Liverpool are confident he can be a star player at Anfield in the future.

'The perfect place for me to develop'

Elliott took to social media shortly after the announcement to express his excitement.

He was keen to promise total commitment to the supporters.

"I am so happy to be able to announce that I have signed for Liverpool FC," he wrote.

"To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red!

"I can’t wait to get started and it will be a truly special feeling to pull the famous red jersey on. I’ll work as hard as I possibly can for the club and I feel Anfield is the perfect place for me to develop and progress as a player."

Elliott joins defender Sepp van den Berg, another hot prospect, as a new arrival.

It remains to be seen whether the European champions are to make any big-money moves before the window shuts on August 8.