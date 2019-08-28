Lincoln 2-4 Everton: A spirited Lincoln beaten by a late Everton double 

Everton edged past League One Lincoln City 4-2 in a pulsating Carabao Cup second round tie at Sincil Bank.

Story of the game

Lincoln made a fast start to the game and caught Everton off-guard inside 21 seconds when winger Harry Anderson opened the scoring.

A long punt upfield wasn’t dealt with by the Toffees and Jack Payne latched onto a bouncing ball; he drove towards the byline before delivering to Anderson, he made no mistake in dispatching wonderfully into the top right corner.

Everton responded to this early lapse and mustered their first effort on goal 11 minutes in. A teasing cross from Lucas Digne deflected into the path of Gylfi Sigurdsson, however, he saw his out-stretched volleyed effort stopped by Grant Smith.

Lincoln were sat in a rigid shape, but allowed Everton to spring onto them and the away side began to assert their dominance.

Alex Iwobi came close to netting his first goal in an Everton shirt on 17 minutes after Digne worked the ball inside to him; but he saw his curling effort saved acrobatically by Smith.

After being put under some pressure by Everton, Lincoln had an opportunity to relieve the defensive onslaught when Bruno Andrade had an opportunity.

He was set free after a defensive lapse from Mason Holgate, but he rushed his half-volleyed attempt and it flew wide of Jordan Pickford’s goal.

Luca Digne produced dead ball magic

Lucas Digne was particularly instrumental down the left and proved why he’s one of the best-attacking full-backs in the Premier League with the delivery of some teasing ammunition.

He was provided with a free-kick opportunity on 36th minute after Andrade made an unnecessary challenge.

From 30 yards out, he curled an unstoppable free-kick that nestled into the top left corner and beyond a hapless Smith.

Everton nearly struck their second shortly after; a Jordan Pickford pin-point long kick freed Moise Kean deep in Lincoln’s half.

He showed a terrific turn of pace and twisted Jason Shackell with some neat footwork, but his powerful drive cannoned off the post.

Everton began the second half how they ended the first and were rewarded with a penalty in the 58th minute.

Moise Kean found the run of Morgan Schneiderlin in the area and he was upheld by Michael O’Connor.

The resulting penalty was taken by Sigurdsson and he dispatched convincingly into the top right corner.

Lincoln punished Everton for missed opportunities

After Everton were looking to provide the killer blow to double their lead, they were hit with a sucker-punch when Bruno Andrade produced a moment of brilliance.

Lewis drove through Everton’s midfield before clipping in a ball that was contested by Michael Keane, however, he could only head away to the edge.

The ball dropped invitingly for Andrade and he hit a sumptuous volley that whistled past a hapless Pickford.

Everton’s quality proved the difference

In the 80th minute, Lincoln’s stern resistance was broken when Alex Iwobi netted his first Everton goal.

Schneiderlin dinked a cross to the back post towards substitute Cenk Tosun; he diverted his header across goal which was met by a well-placed Iwobi who flicked home.

In the 89th minute, Everton ensured they had booked their place in to round three when they doubled their lead.

Lucas Digne skipped past Anderson with ease before delivering a delicious cross; Richarlison climbed highest to head past a helpless Smith.

Two takeaways from the match

Lincoln can compete at the top of League One

Despite losing their last two in the league, on tonight’s display, there is no doubt that Lincoln have what it takes to compete at the top of League One.

They matched the Premier League side for 80 minutes before Everton’s quality prevailed. But taking everything into consideration and the fact that Danny Cowley made five changes, there are plenty of positives to take from how they applied themselves against superior opposition.

Everton are taking the cup seriously

Everton manager Marco Silva has made it very clear that he wants to challenge in every cup competition this season.

He feels as though he has built a squad that has enough depth to compete after Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean made their first starts.

On the back of this well-executed display, Silva’s side have certainly proved that they are taking this competition seriously by playing a full first-team which also paid respect to the home side.

Although Lincoln matched The Toffees with their spirited display, Everton ensured that their opponents weren’t going to claim another Premier League scalp.

Man of the match: Lucas Digne

The former Barcelona full-back has begun the season as he ended the last; pivotal in providing Everton with telling quality in the final third.

In this game, Digne provided a goal and an assist from left-back, he also had more touches in the opposition half than anyone else.

If Everton are to enjoy a lengthy cup run, they will need Lucas Digne to be performing at the top of his game.