Reading Vs Charlton Athletic Match Preview: Charlton Look to Continue Their Unbeaten Start at the Madejski Stadium 

Unbeaten in Five Vs Unbeaten in Three

Despite losing their first two matches, Reading have since bounced back. After opening defeats to both Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, Reading have since drawn 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion, beaten Cardiff City 3-0.

Whereas last time out secured a 2-0 victory away at Huddersfield Town.

Reading's recent league form has also transferred to cup competitions, as after a 4-2 victory midweek away at League Two Plymouth Argyle, Reading now find themselves in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup.

Reading's recent goal scoring form is also something worth talking about. Reading have now scored in all 7 of their matches this season, which is something that Charlton Athletic need to be wary of if they are to keep up their unbeaten start.

Like Reading, Charlton have also managed to score a goal in every league match this season, only failing to score in their league cup first-round exit to Forest Green Rovers.

Due to their unbeaten start, last seasons league one playoff winners currently find themselves sitting in third place, behind only Leeds United and Swansea City.

After two draws in a row against both Nottingham Forest and Barnsley, last time out Charlton secured a 1-0 victory at home over Brentford. A late first-half goal from Conor Gallagher was all The Addicks needed to continue their flying start.

Previous Meetings

The two sides have met each other 41 times since 1922, with Reading coming out on top 16 times, and Charlton winning 14 of them.

The last time the sides met was in the 2015/16 season, where Reading won both fixtures. At The Madejski Stadium Reading won 1-0, whilst at The Valley, it was an exciting affair that saw Reading leave Charlton with all three points after a 4-3 victory.

Team News

Reading Predicted XI (3-5-2): Barbosa, Miazga, Morrison, Moore, Yiadom, Swift, Pedro Ribeiro, Ejaria, Richards, Puscas, Joao

José Gomes made 11 changes midweek for his side's trip to Plymouth but is likely to revert to a similar starting XI that he used in last Saturday's victory over Huddersfield.

After returning from Injury and bagging a brace midweek, Yakou Méïté will be looking to push for a place in the starting XI. Mean whilst Reading will more than likely be without Tyler Blackett, as he is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered in preseason.

Charlton Predicted XI ( 4-1-2-1): Phillips, Lapslie, Lockyer, Pearce, Purrington, Pratley, Cullen, Gallagher, Williams, Taylor, Leko

Charlton will definitely be without defender Deji Oshilaja after he was substituted after 30 minutes during their game against Brentford.

Lewis Page is also unlikely to be available as he nears the end of his injury rehabilitation. However, Chuks Aneke and Chris Solly have now returned from Injury, should Lee Bowyer wish to play them.

What The Managers Have Said

José Gomes had this to say when asked about the visit of Charlton to The Madejski Stadium:

“They have a very offensive dynamic and to stop them we must start with a high dynamic too, to block the way they will attack."

“It’s always important when we have a break coming up, to finish the competition with a good result. We will go to the game looking to fight, and hopefully, come out with the three points."

“To get the points, first we need to play, to fight. We cannot think that we have the points in our pocket before we play the game."

In his pre-match press conference, Lee Bowyer had this to say about his recent links to the vacant Huddersfield Town job:

"We’re happy. We’ll just keep working hard and trying to win games. That’s my job; to improve the players and then improve as a team."