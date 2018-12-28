Reading F.C.

Second half goals from Ejara and Morrison dealt Huddersfield defeat late on....

Lucas Piazon has moved on loan once again, but this time to Rio Ave in Portugal. ...

Progression will be essential for Vicky Jepson's side this season as they look to catch up with WSL powerhouses....

Liverpool Women get their 19/20 season under way on Sunday September 8 when they host Reading at Prenton Park. Kick off at 14:00 GMT....

Reading finished significantly behind the teams above them which they will be looking to put right this season....

The comprehensive Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 season preview Kelham Hilton The Sky Bet Championship is back this weekend and it looks set to be one of the most open seasons yet. Every team's chances are assessed in VAVEL UK's comprehensive 2019/20 season preview....

Reading 3-4 Chelsea: Mount's double settles thriller Danyal Khan Two goals from Mason Mount, a goal from Ross Barkley and a goal from Kenedy was just about enough for Frank Lampard's Chelsea to overcome a resilient Reading side in Berkshire....

Reading vs Chelsea Preview: Lampard takes charge for the first time in England as Chelsea manager Danyal Khan Frank Lampard takes charge of his first Chelsea game in England against Reading on Sunday at 3pm GMT....

Chelsea's Matt Miazga joins Reading on season-long loan Danyal Khan The American international has rejoined the Royals after a successful loan spell last season....

EFL Championship pre-season round-up: June 29 to July 11 Alex Bullions Pre-season is well underway for the second tier's 24 clubs, with shock defeats and large scorelines shaping the opening two weeks....

Frank Lampard's first pre-season schedule with Chelsea: dates, opponents, kick-off times Danyal Khan The Blues will play a total of seven games in five different countries as they prepare for the 2019/20 season....

Ben Woodburn returns to Merseyside after disappointing loan spell Leanne Prescott The Welshman has endured a troubling eighteen months and now finds himself in a precarious position after returning from Sheffield United....

Manchester United 2-0 Reading: First-half goals from Mata and Lukaku see United through Josh Slinger Manchester United are through to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup, following a 2-0 victory over Reading at Old Trafford...

Huddersfield Town will "listen to offers" for Wells Glenys Furness Although no official approach has been made for the Town striker so far during the summer transfer window, Wells has not penned a contract extension yet....

Reading vs Newcastle United Preview: League-leading Magpies look to continue excellent away form Katie Mishner The Magpies' terrible trio of away fixtures will conclude at the Madjeski Stadium as Newcastle take on Reading, looking to build on their five point advantage at the top of the table....

Reading continue busy pre-season with four more signed on Kudzi Musarurwa As the new season approaches, Reading not only picked up a new transfer but they also retained the services of some notable players in their rank...

Liverpool on the verge of £3.75 million sale of defender Tiago Ilori to Championship side Reading Charlie Malam Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori is expected to sign for Championship promotion hopefuls Reading in the coming days, having travelled south to disc...

WSL Continental Cup Preview: Hive double header has fans buzzing Matt Dawson The FA WSL Continental Cup kicks off this weekend with a host of clubs looking for success....