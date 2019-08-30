Mason Mount earns second England call-up

Mason Mount's fantastic Premier League form has earned the Chelsea academy graduate his second-ever England call-up.

The 20-year-old midfielder will be hoping for a chance to also earn his first-ever full international cap after an impressive start to the season.

The Blues' brightest spark has been showing all the qualities that could benefit The Three Lions. Mount has been key for his side as they have been slowly building on their performances in the league, scoring against Leicester City and Norwich City in his last two appearances.

England boss, Gareth Southgate, has justified his selection with early-season form in mind. The Chelsea website reported on the manager's comments, as he stated: "‘I think Mason Mount has been one of the outstanding players in the league this season.

"We brought him into the squad last October, as much for the experience as anything. This time he is in on merit, as simple as that. He looks like threatening the goal every game he plays. I have watched him develop through England’s youth teams since 16 and he has been an outstanding player at every age group."

Southgate also explained that the Chelsea youngster is someone that he has been tracking the progress of for a while now. The manager explained: "He is not in off the back of three games at Chelsea, he is in off the back of a year in the Eredivisie, which was outstanding, and a very successful year with Derby.

"[He has also been] a European Under-19 champion with us, so he keeps improving and achieving at every level he is tested at and that has been the same at the beginning of this season."

What can Mason Mount bring to England?

For anyone that has been able to witness the Portsmouth-born player, they will tell you why he needs to be part of England's present and future.

The intelligent midfielder has so many aspects to his game that will benefit the international squad, especially in one area that seemed to be missing in the most recent World Cup: Creativity. He has generated, on average, 2.3 key passes per game so far this season.

Mount pairs his football intelligence with his good passing range to create fantastic chances, while also making sure he is always an option wherever he plays. Not only this, but the energetic midfielder can finish also - just take a look at his most recent goal against Norwich when playing at left wing.

Another key attribute that the 20-year-old displays is his tenacious work-rate and pace. Mount's constant closing down of players in Frank Lampard's high-pressing system has been key to their improving form.

The Chelsea number 19's goal against Leicester is a perfect example as he dispossessed Wilfred Ndidi to gain his chance.

This is something that Southgate will enjoy in his side as it brings a much-needed dimension to the midfield. Not only this, but Mount's versatility is always a positive thing.

The midfielder has impressed in central midfield, in the number ten position and most recently at left wing when he was called on to replace the injured Pedro.

Barkley also earns call-up

Ross Barkley has also been called up alongside his midfield competitor. His physicality brings more presence alongside mount as the fellow Blue has been trusty and dependable in the middle of the pitch.

The ex-Everton player has had to earn himself a place back in the side after a spell away due to injuries and returning form. The midfielder is appearing to warm to life at Stamford Bridge however and has displayed some of his much-promised abilities from his previous years in pre-season and the start to the Premier League.

Barkley has managed an average of three key passes per game so far this season, something that only Pedro has managed to average more in.

Not only this, but the tricky player is currently second in the team for successful dribbles made per game, with only the Eden Hazard-esque dribbling feet of Mateo Kovačić ahead of his.