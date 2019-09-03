Ross Barkley: Billy Gilmour has a 'big career ahead of him'

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley reckons youngster Billy Gilmour has a 'big career ahead of him', after his cameo appearance on Saturday.

Gilmour played around 10 minutes for the first team in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Barkley, who started the game, has revealed the talent that Gilmour will offer to Chelsea.

The Liverpool-born midfielder told the Chelsea website: “He’s a very confident young lad. As you can see the manager brought him on in a game where it could have gone either way.

“He’s showed it in training by putting his foot in, creating chances and scoring goals. He’s got a big career ahead of him.”

It hasn't been a great start to the season in terms of results for Chelsea, but Barkley explained the positive impact that Frank Lampard has already had on this Chelsea team.

“He wants us to improve and perform at the level we can perform at. He’s not too nice, he can have a go, he has a go in training when things aren’t going well.

“The positive side of things is he trusts young players. As well as developing them he is implementing a new style of play with us. The early signs are that we’re improving.

“[Saturday] isn’t going to determine where we finish at the end of the season. We’re only four league games in. We’re going to come back after the internationals and try to lead by example in training and put better performances in.

‘“We’re going through a bit of a development phase at the minute but we can still perform really well over the course of the season and surprise a lot of people.”

Embed from Getty Images

Chelsea's next game after the international break is against Wolves at Molineux, and Barkley is likely to start due to the injury crisis that Chelsea have suffered in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all doubts for that game.