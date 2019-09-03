Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi extends Chelsea contract 

told ChelsChelsea defender Marc Guehi has signed a new contract extending to 2022.

The centre-back has started this season superbly for the development side in Premier League 2 and has been part of a side that is still unbeaten in the league.

Most Chelsea fans will remember Guehi from his involvement in the senior side for pre-season, playing half a game against Bohemians FC.

The 19-year-old is touted to be the next John Terry for the Blues.

Guehi's new deal follows the contract extensions signed by fellow academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Jamie Cumming and Conor Gallagher this summer.

Younger players getting their chance to shine under Lampard

Speaking about his new contract, Guehi told Chelsea’s website.

“I’m really excited and happy to sign a new contract and extend my stay at the club,” he said after putting pen to paper on a new deal that will run until 2022. “I can now focus completely on my football and try to better myself every day.

“I’ll continue trying to do the best I can and make an impression when I’m playing. Having the captain’s armband with the Development squad gives me that extra bit of responsibility and allows me to show my leadership qualities.

“Seeing how Frank Lampard has given the younger boys chances is really inspiring for me and gives me that motivation to push even more.

“Players like Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori have broken through as defenders in the last few seasons and that really motivates me, as well as someone like Billy Gilmour who I know very well. It’s an amazing achievement for him - hopefully myself and many other players get the opportunity to play for Chelsea as well.”

Already doing well at international level

Guehi was part of the England U17s sqaud that won the 2017 U17s World Cup.

He scored a goal in England's 5-2 victory over Spain U17s in the final.