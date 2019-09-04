Chelsea unveil new third kit

Chelsea have finally released their new look third kit and it is something very different to what supporters have seen before.

The club took to Twitter to release the new kit which has caused a slight divide in opinion. Some, perhaps younger fans, love the design and come believe that it goes completely against their ‘It’s a Chelsea thing’ campaign at the beginning of the season, believing that both the colours and design are specifically not related to Chelsea.

Introducing the new @nikefootball 2019/20 third kit!



Taking inspiration from the 1990s, the shirt features colours from one of the club’s most unforgettable away strips and the Nike Futura logo reflecting iconic kits of the past. #ITSACHELSEATHING



👉 https://t.co/lnBtcXDP8A pic.twitter.com/nq1vzPTEfK — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 4, 2019

The design

Firstly, unlike the home and away kit, the third kit is without a collar. Instead, there is a black stripe across the top of the chest that reads ‘Chelsea FC’.

As for the colour, it is predominantly back, inspired by the club’s iconic away jersey that was worn between 1994 and 1996.

The collar and sleeves are patterned with a black, white and orange stripe which is exactly what got a few supporters question if the kit was indeed a ‘Chelsea thing’.

Best of all though, the club chose none other than Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount to model in the pictures to release the new kit. Perhaps this is another subtle way to show just how much faith the club, and particularly new manager Frank Lampard, have in the two young prospects.

Neither of the two youngsters played for Chelsea last season and now they are the faces of the new kit. This, in particular, is what got the best reaction on their social media from the supporters.

After spending last season on loan at Championship clubs, Mount and Abraham are the only two players to have scored for Chelsea in the Premier League this season after four games. The latter has scored back-to-back braces whilst Mount is on two.