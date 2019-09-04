Nigeria keen on Chelsea duo

Nigeria are reportedly desperate to add the young Chelsea duo of Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham to their international ranks, despite having both featured in England academy squads.

The news emerged in the African country after top-scorer Odion Ighalo announced his retirement after winning the Golden Boot for his country at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Hoping that Abraham will make the switch and fill the void left by the 30-year-old former Watford striker, Nigerian representatives travelled to Stamford Bridge to watch the striker grab two goals in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Camberwell-born Abraham, 21, has played for the England U18, U19, U21 and senior side already, and looks well on his way to making a case to join the first team on a more regular basis, should his excellent goalscoring form continue.

Abraham made his senior debut for his country in 2017 and played in two friendlies against Brazil and Germany.

Despite this, Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick believes Abraham should play for the country of his dad's birth.

He said: "We will not relent in our quest for good players to play for the country.

"But these kids are very independent-minded.

"We have been told to wait until April 2020, when he hopes to make a final decision on the matter.

"I told him he stood a better chance of playing regularly for Nigeria than with England."

At Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Pinnick and Abraham’s father – who are known to be quite good friends - allegedly sat next to each other and discussed the possibility.

"I had a very honest and productive discussion with Tammy and his father last week,” continued Pinnick. “It’s been a long process, but I can tell you authoritatively that he has agreed to play for Nigeria and not England.

"He and his parents have started the necessary documents to effect the switch.

"Clearly he understands he stands a better chance playing for the Super Eagles. With his talent he has the ability to fight for a place in the Nigeria squad, by God’s grace we make it to Russia, then he would contest for a chance to represent his fatherland."

Unlike Abraham, Tomori is yet to record a senior cap for England. The centre-back has, though, been part of the England U19, U20 and U21 teams, as well as making three appearances for the Canadian U20 team in 2016.

Tomori is reportedly also eligible to play for the African side and is an option Pinnick is keen to pursue. The defender made is Premier League debut when the president visited the Bridge on Saturday and impressed.

The decision, though, is down to them and doesn’t look like one they will be making anytime soon.