Paul Dummett explains decision to snub Wales duty as he prioritises Newcastle United career

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummet has rejected an approach from Ryan Giggs to play for Wales during the current international break.

The Welsh national side will come up against Azerbaijan in a UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier as well as a friendly versus Belarus.

The 27-year-old has chosen to put his full focus into his club career for the time being, he has been one of Newcastle's stand out performers this season so far, receiving a lot of recognition for his display against Tottenham Hotspur when Steve Bruce's side came away 1-0 winners.

Dummett explains the decision to turn down his country

After an injury-hit campaign last time out due to a knock playing for Wales, the defender does not want an international break to damage his club career once more.

"It was obviously a difficult decision because playing for your country is an honour.

"But I have had my fair share of injuries over time and I just felt that coming at this time of my career I want to play for Newcastle and earn a new contract here.

Dummett made is clear that he wants to do everything he can to stay at St. James' Park.

"My main focus is to be fit playing for Newcastle and stay here for the rest of my career."

Could this be the end of Dummett's international career?

When asked whether he could have played his final game for Wales, the Newcastle man did not want to give a definitive answer on his future.

"I don't know. We will have to see what happens in the future.

"I have to see with the age I am at and the stage of my career, it made sense for now.

"I want to be fit and playing well for Newcastle - that is my main priority."

Dummet, who has been at Newcastle for the whole of his career, insisted that the decision was far from easy and he spoke to Giggs several times before coming to a conclusion.

"I spoke to Ryan Giggs a few times on the phone. He has given me time to think about it."

The former Manchester United player, now manager of Wales, could have benefited from the experience that the defender would have brought to his squad as well as his other qualities.

"He was clear that he was desperate for me to go along as he wants Premier League players in the squad and fighting to play.

"It was a difficult decision though."