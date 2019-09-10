Tammy Abraham reveals racist abuse left mum in tears

Chelsea Academy graduate Tammy Abraham has been speaking on the impact that online abuse can have.

The young striker has had a terrific start to the season, currently sitting at the top of his squad for goals scored so far, with four in two games his most recent accomplishment.

Despite this brilliant beginning to his first full season for the London club, the attacker fell victim to a torrent of racial abuse after his penalty miss in the UEFA Super Cup.

Abraham has been speaking out about the implications that abuse through social media can have and who else it can affect, as per reports from ESPN.

Emotional mother

"I remember speaking to my mum, she was emotional, she was in tears," the Chelsea striker explained. "She was just thinking, 'Why him.' It's obviously not nice, seeing your son getting abused.

"For me, I am a strong character, it doesn't affect me as much, but it could affect people who don't have my personality."

Abraham went on to further discuss the penalty miss that seemed to trigger the online barrage of insults. A similar incident had occurred in a previous Super Cup with another promising youth, as Romelu Lukaku missed his effort from the spot.

This saw the player leave not long after to pursue his footballing career at Everton as Jose Mourinho oversaw the exit. Abraham however, has revealed what sort of support he has received since the final that drives him to make it at Chelsea.

Devastated to miss

"I had experience of taking penalties last season, big ones as well," the number nine added. "To miss the penalty I was devastated and I had a lot of abuse after.

"Frank Lampard always had his arm around my shoulder lifting me up, the boys as well, it was like I never missed with the way they supported me and lifted me up and that is exactly what I needed."

This level of support has lifted the talented attacker to his current red-hot streak of form. Chelsea fans will be hoping to see that run continue as they head into this weekend's game away against Wolverhampton Wanderers.