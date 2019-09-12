Swansea City Vs Nottingham Forest preview: League leaders welcome Forest to The Liberty Stadium 

After Graham Potters departure for Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of last season, many were unsure how Swansea City would do this season under new manager Steve Cooper. However, not many would have predicted them to start this well.

Six games in and Swansea find themselves unbeaten and at the top of the tree, winning five times and drawing once. Before the international break, Wayne Routledge sealed Swansea's spot at the top, after the substitute scored in the 90th minute to see The Swans leave Elland Road as 1-0 winners.

Sitting in 10th place, Nottingham Forest have also had a relatively positive start to this years campaign under new manager Sabri Lamouchi, losing only one game to West Bromwich Albion on the opening day of the season. Since then, Forest have gone undefeated in their last 5 games, winning two of them.

Last time out Forest drew 1-1 with Preston North End, after a late second half goal from Albert Adomah was enough to earn them a point.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous Results

Last season Forest went undefeated against Swansea, winning 2-1 in Nottingham and drawing the game at the Liberty Stadium 0-0.

The two sides have played each other 63 times since 1925, with Forest winning 25, and Swansea winning 23. However, the most notable of Swansea's victories came in 2011, when they knocked Forest out of the Championship playoffs en route to their own promotion to the Premier League.

Team News

Swansea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Woodman, Roberts, van der Hoorn, Wilmot, Bidwell, Fulton, Grimes, A Ayew, Dhanda, Celina, Bastón.

Swansea's only injury concern for this fixture is centre half Joe Rodon, who picked up a knock on international duty with Wales. Rodon has started every Championship game so far for The Swans this season, so will be missed on Saturday.

Embed from Getty Images

Forest predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Samba, Cash, Dawson, Worrall, Robinson, Watson, Lolley, Silva, Esteves, Ameobi, Grabban.

Forest will be without right back Carl Jenkinson as he misses out due to an ankle injury, whilst striker Rafa Mir is also expected to be sidelined for the match. Other than Jenkinson, it is likely that Forest will field to a similar side to last time out, where they drew 1-1 with Preston.

What The Managers Have Said

Augusts manager of the month Steve Cooper had this to say about the visit of Nottingham Forest to The Liberty Stadium:

“We’re looking forward to being back at home. They’re an experienced team in good form.

"They have a lot of players with Premier League experience, so we have to earn the right to play well. It has the makings to be a brilliant match."

Sabri Lamouchi had this to say about the fixture:

“It will be a very tough game, of course. We go to the leaders and the best team until now. They are unbeaten at home, three games and three wins so they are confident.

“They are a different team to Leeds or Fulham but they are a really strong team. They have a good balance between the offensive and defensive parts.”