The Gunners may prioritise the domestic cups in a bid to obtain silverware this season....

Two Martinelli goals, as well as the returns of Bellerin and Holding, saw Arsenal secure a memorable result in north London....

The defender has made quite the impression since returning from injury....

The right-back returned against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night....

Stoke City meet Nottingham Forest in front of the cameras on Friday night...

Team news as Arsenal prepare for Carabao Cup clash Leanne Prescott The Gunners are set to heavily rotate their side....

Opinion: Nottingham Forest are dark horses for promotion Toby Bowles Whisper it quietly, but Nottingham Forest might just be in the race for promotion this year....

Swansea City Vs Nottingham Forest preview: League leaders welcome Forest to The Liberty Stadium Sam Jones High flying Swansea look to continue their unbeaten start to the season against a Nottingham Forest side that have only lost once all season. ...

Charlton 1-1 Nottingham Forest - Forest strike late to earn a share of the spoils Alex Grace Charlton made to rue missed chances as Forest come back and deny Bowyer's side top spot in the Championship. ...

Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Late equalizer by Grabban claims point for Reds John Lupo The home side opened the scoring through Pablo Hernandez in the 59th minute before Grabban levelled 13 minutes from time as honors were even at Elland Road....

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest preview: Forest eye first win at early leaders Stephen Ibbetson Early leaders Leeds United look for back-to-back wins as they host Nottingham Forest in Saturday's early kick-off at Elland Road....

Goals and Highlights: Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest 2019-20 Championship Daniel Huggins Follow along for Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest live stream online, TV channel, lineups, preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship match. Kick-off t...

The comprehensive Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 season preview Kelham Hilton The Sky Bet Championship is back this weekend and it looks set to be one of the most open seasons yet. Every team's chances are assessed in VAVEL UK's comprehen...

Sheffield United sign Ben Osborn and re-sign Dean Henderson Joel Roberts The Blades make their sixth and seventh summer signings in the form of midfielder Ben Osborn from Nottingham Forest and Goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United....

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace: Eagles beaten at City Ground Alex Grace Roy Hodgson's side went down 1-0 at the City Ground despite dominating the second period. ...

EFL Championship pre-season round-up: June 29 to July 11 Alex Bullions Pre-season is well underway for the second tier's 24 clubs, with shock defeats and large scorelines shaping the opening two weeks....

Is Ben Osborn to Sheffield United good business for all? Joe Cook According to The Sun, recently promoted Sheffield United have lodged a bid of around £3 million for Nottingham Forest's versatile midfielder Ben Osborn in the past 48 hours....

QPR midfielder looks set for Forest switch Luke Phelps After being left out of his team’s pre-season tour, Massimo Luongo looks destined to complete a move to Championship rivals Nottingham Forest....