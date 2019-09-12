AFC Bournemouth International review: How the Cherries fared

With no fewer than 12 players called up to represent their country, how did AFC Bournemouth's boys get on?

Mark Travers had a night to remember as he made his first-ever senior appearance for the Republic of Ireland in a 3-1 friendly win over Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium.

The 20-year-old was handed his first cap by Mick McCarthy and faced a penalty on his debut in Dublin; guessing the right way but unfortunately unable to keep out Ivelin Popov’s spot-kick.



Gavin Kilkenny was also in action in the Republic of Ireland setup, featuring in both games as their Under-21 side won 1-0 at home to Armenia and 3-1 away to Sweden.



These results mean that Stephen Kenny's side are top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group having taken a maximum nine points from three games.

Wilson waits in wings

Callum Wilson was an unused substitute in both of England’s Euro 2020 qualifying wins over Bulgaria and Kosovo. He looks to have cemented his place as Gareth Southgate’s second choice striker after Captain Harry Kane, with the England manager opting to use the other recognised striker, Marcus Rashford, out wide.

If England win their next two qualifiers next month to remain 100% and all but qualified, Southgate may look to rest and rotate and give squad players like Wilson more of a chance to impress.

Aaron Ramsdale once again completed 90 minutes for the England Under-21 side as they earned back-to-back wins in the international break.

Starting his second game in a row, the young stopper kept a clean sheet as the Young Lions were 2-0 winners over Kosovo at Hull City’s KCOM Stadium to back up an impressive 3-2 victory away to Turkey, ensuring Aidy Boothroyd's side made it six points from six in their pursuit of Euro 2021 qualification.

Both Harry Wilson and Chris Mepham played the full 90 minutes of Wales’ crucial 2-1 win over Azerbaijan in Euro 2020 qualifying which has brought the side back into qualifying contention in Group E.



Both also featured in their 1-0 friendly victory over Belarus but there is a concern over Chris Mepham, who was withdrawn after 77 minutes due to injury.

Joshua King was on target from the penalty spot in his nations 2-0 win over Malta and led the line in their 1-1 draw in Stockholm against Sweden. Those results leave Norway sitting 4th in Group F on nine points after six matches.



Nathan Ake came on for the final nine minutes of an entertaining contest which saw the Netherlands defeat Germany 4-2 away in Hamburg.



The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in the 4-0 over Estonia, with those back-to-back wins meaning Ronald Koeman’s side have put themselves in a very strong position to top Group C and qualify for Euro 2020.

Disappointment for Fraser

Ryan Fraser was hugely influential for Scotland’s opener against Russia but couldn’t prevent his side from falling to a 2-1 defeat at Hampden Park and was an unused substitute in the 4-0 defeat at home to Belgium.



Those two defeats now mean qualification looks all but over but Scotland’s performance in the inaugural UEFA Nations League means they still have a guaranteed place in the play-offs regardless of their position in Group I at the end of qualifying.

New boy Philip Billing is still looking for his first cap for the Danish national team, having represented the under-21s in their European Championships in the summer.

The midfielder was an unused substitute for both games as they hammered Gibraltar 6-0 before a disappointing 0-0 draw away to Georgia.

Ireland host Denmark in the final game of qualifying in Group D in November which could have huge ramifications for both sides as they fight it out with Switzerland for the two qualification spots.

Youngster Alex Dobre came off the bench as Romania Under-21s were beaten 2-1 by Denmark in their first UEFA Under 21 qualifier.

Finally, away from Europe, after coming on as a substitute for Colombia in a 2-2 friendly draw against Brazil last week, Jefferson Lerma played the full 90 minutes against Venezuela as they drew 0-0 in another friendly on Wednesday to round off their time in the United States.