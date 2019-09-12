Cesar Azpilicueta: 'You want to win trophies and leading the team is something special'

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has spoken about how 'special' it is to captain Chelsea this season, whilst also talking about what it was like to play alongside former captain Gary Cahill.

Azpilicueta, 30, has had a tough start to this season and has been labelled negatively by Chelsea fans as one of the worst players so far this season.

The 30-year-old has been part of a Chelsea back four which has conceded 11 goals in 5 games in all competitions.

Despite his current poor form, the Spanish defender is clearly enjoying his role as Chelsea Captain and taking on extra responsibilities is 'special' to him.

"It was big emotions when I lifted the trophy. In that moment you just enjoy it because as a captain I lost the Community Shield and the Carabao Cup final so before the Europa League final I had this inside me.



"You want to win trophies and leading the team is something special. I was the first Spanish player to do that in a team abroad. I did not even know that before but they told me that afterwards and it was a big achievement of which I am really proud.

"I had strong feelings because to win a trophy being captain is something special and hopefully there are many more to come."

Special working relationship with ex Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill

The nowadays captain has described how much the ex Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill has helped him throughout his time at Chelsea.

‘Gary was the captain last year even if he was not very involved in the team,’ Azpilicueta reflects.



‘He was always there supporting me and helping me with the duties we had to share. Since we were named the captain and vice-captain, we always tried to work together to find the solutions.



‘Last season, nearly the whole season I was the captain on the pitch and it is something where I am used to it but always you try to improve.

"Being nearly the third season but now as club captain, I just try to give my best because I am very proud to be the club captain and I will give everything to do it right."

Wolves away next for Azpilicueta and his Chelsea side

The 30-year-old defender will most likely be in action on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see whether Azpilicueta's bad form continues, or will this game be the start of some positive form for the Spaniard.