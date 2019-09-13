Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi set for footballing return in PL2

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi will both be making their long-awaited returns to action on the 13th of September in the PL2.

The pair are both confirmed to feature for Andy Myers' side as the development squad take on Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi out with Achilles injury

Hudson-Odoi impressed fans mostly in the Europa League last season, as the Blues racked up more glory in continental football.

However, an Achilles injury sustained against Burnley ended the England international's season early, and he is yet to feature since for club or country.

James injured on ankle during England match

As for James, following an incredibly successful loan spell at WIgan Athletic, he picked up an ankle injury whilst representing his country at youth level throughout the season, ruling out his start to the season.

The right-back, in particular, is a player fans have been desperate to see in a Chelsea shirt, following his award-winning season in the championship.

As well as this, the weakness of the Blues' backline has been captain Cesar Azpilicueta on the right-hand-side, with opponents clearly targeting the Spaniard when coming forwards.

With injuries throughout the squad and a tough week of football ahead, with Wolves, Valencia and Liverpool matches within seven days, the club will be desperate to have two promising stars back to full fitness, as Frank Lampard looks to find his strongest side.