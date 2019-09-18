on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and how to watch UCL 2019
David Silva faces off with Maycon in last season's meeting between the two teams

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and how to watch UCL 2019

Live Commentary as Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City live blog in Group C of the UEFA Champions League

josh-lees
Josh Lees
60 LIVE live icon gif
Who Will Partner Otamendi?
So, with Otamendi the only fit centre-back for City who will he be partnered with this evening? Fernandinho has been put as the front runner to be the Argentine's partner at the back with Guardiola saying the midfielder "can deal with it".

Other options include right-back, Kyle Walker and 18-year-old, Eric Garcia who has travelled with the first team squad to Ukraine.

Manchester City Team News
Pep Guardiola has been handed yet another issue with his defensive crisis as John Stones was yesterday ruled out for four to five weeks with a 'muscular injury'. 

Stones joins his centre-back partner, Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines who is set to be there for the next six months with a knee problem. This has left Pep Guardiola with just one fit centre-back in Nicolas Otamendi.

Youngster, Phil Foden has also been ruled out with a virus, and long term absentee, Leroy Sane remains unavailable due to injury.

Shakhtar Team News
The Ukrainian Champions could be without star man, Taison as the Brazilian seemed to suffer some sort of seizure in Saturday's league win over Zorya.


Other notable abscenses include, defender Davit Khockolava and Oleksandr Pihalyonok (sigh of relief from commentators everywhere) who are both set to miss the clash due to injury.

Familiar Friends
This year's draw means the two teams have now been drawn in the same Champions League group for the third season in a row, meaning this is there fifth meeting in just under two years.

It's City who have been the more dominant in recent meetings with the Blues winning three of the last four clashes, with Shakhtar winning one.

The Last Meeting
The last time these two sides locked horns was a night to remember for the Premier League Champions as they defeated Shakhtar 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium in last season's group stage.

A hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus and a goal a piece from David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez secured the hammering, giving the home side reason for revenge tonight.

Recent Form
The home side head into the clash on the back of a rich vein of form after recording seven wins from their first seven league games this season, putting them top of the tree in the Ukranian Premier League.


Despite their slip up on Saturday, City have also had a strong start to the 2018/19 campaign with four wins and a draw coming alongside that Norwich defeat, including a victory in the Community Shield over rivals, Liverpool.

Last Time Out
Shakhtar head into the game on the back of victory after a last minute Junior Moraes winner earned a 4-3 win over Zorya in League action on Saturday.

 

However for City, Saturday was a day to forget as they were defeated 3-2 by Norwich City at Carrow Road, their first loss in the Premier League since January.

VAVEL Logo