Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City: Live Stream TV Updates and how to watch UCL 2019
Live Commentary as Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City live blog in Group C of the UEFA Champions League
Other options include right-back, Kyle Walker and 18-year-old, Eric Garcia who has travelled with the first team squad to Ukraine.
Stones joins his centre-back partner, Aymeric Laporte on the sidelines who is set to be there for the next six months with a knee problem. This has left Pep Guardiola with just one fit centre-back in Nicolas Otamendi.
Youngster, Phil Foden has also been ruled out with a virus, and long term absentee, Leroy Sane remains unavailable due to injury.
Other notable abscenses include, defender Davit Khockolava and Oleksandr Pihalyonok (sigh of relief from commentators everywhere) who are both set to miss the clash due to injury.
It's City who have been the more dominant in recent meetings with the Blues winning three of the last four clashes, with Shakhtar winning one.
A hat-trick from Gabriel Jesus and a goal a piece from David Silva, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez secured the hammering, giving the home side reason for revenge tonight.
Despite their slip up on Saturday, City have also had a strong start to the 2018/19 campaign with four wins and a draw coming alongside that Norwich defeat, including a victory in the Community Shield over rivals, Liverpool.
However for City, Saturday was a day to forget as they were defeated 3-2 by Norwich City at Carrow Road, their first loss in the Premier League since January.