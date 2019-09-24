MK Dons vs Liverpool: Match Preview

Liverpool will travel to Stadium MK on Wednesday to face MK Dons in the Carabao Cup third round.

Many fans are expecting Jurgen Klopp to give a number of players their first appearances of the season, with a number of youngsters set to make their Liverpool debuts.

MK Dons come into the game after back to back defeats in League One, losing 1-0 to both Ipswich and Southend respectively. The Dons have produced some scintillating displays in the competition, however, most notably beating Manchester United 4-0 at home in 2014.

The Reds have never faced The Dons since their establishment in 2004, tomorrow's fixture being the first official game between the two since Wimbledon F.C's relocation to Milton Keynes in 2003.

MK Dons are the remnants of Wimbledon, who famously beat Liverpool 1-0 in the FA Cup final in 1988.

Key Quotes

Dons manager Paul Tisdale is excited for Wednesday's clash, admitting that his side are the underdogs and telling his players and fans to enjoy the occasion more than anything else.

He said: "It's an occasion and an opportunity to play in front of 29,000 fans, in your stadium against the European champions – let’s just enjoy it. I feel excited."

Tisdale also outlined his squads preparations ahead of the game: “I don't think we can dig into our usual preparations, so it will come down to some simple preparation, discussions and details.

"As a manager, you tell them to have no regrets and not to be nervous or worried about making a mistake."

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Ljinders assumed pre-match media duties in the absence of Klopp, who was in Milan on Monday to pick up his The Best FIFA Men's Coach award for 2019.

On the importance of the Carabao Cup, he said: "We want to compete in each competition, we want to attack in each competition.

"Cup competitions are the soul of football because it represents a past like when smaller cubs can play against Premier League clubs and give historic games to fans. For me the cups are special.

"They (the players) look forward to it, and I am. We are preparing for the game same as Chelsea."

Team News

Ljinders also outlined some of the players competing for a place in tomorrow's starting 11.

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start for the Reds, with the 20-year-old in contention to be the first Irish player to play for Liverpool since Robbie Keane.

Ljinders said: "He's (Kelleher) ready for sure. There’s a calmness about him and he’s a talented goalkeeper. He is a boy who has unbelievable speed in his reactions, he is good on the line but what he has and what makes him really special in my opinion is his build up play."

There is also an opportunity for Rhian Brewster to make his debut for the Reds too, who is highly rated amongst fans on Merseyside after a string of impressive performances for Liverpool's youth sides.

“I was his coach when he first arrived at Liverpool. He has goals in him, he’s a complete striker and he’s a good boy." Ljinders began.

"We look forward to seeing him and play like he likes to play. If he is just himself then everything will be fine."

Xherdan Shaqiri has suffered a slight calf tear, whilst Sadio Mane won't be back in time after suffering a knock against Chelsea at the weekend. Naby Keita is fully fit however and could see his return to action on Wednesday after suffering a muscle strain in the build-up to Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup Final against Chelsea.

"I will not give the team but he (Keita) is in a really good way.

"He is an important player, so hopefully we can use him in the next weeks and hopefully tomorrow will be a day where he can shine."

Predicted Line-Up

MK Dons: Nicholls; Williams, Martin, Walsh, Poole, Lewington; Houghton, Gilbey, McGrandles; Bowery, Nombe (5-3-2)

Liverpool: Kelleher; Hoever, Gomez, Lovren, Milner; Keita, Lallana, Oxlade Chamberlain; Jones, Brewster, Elliott (4-3-3)