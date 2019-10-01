Jorginho demands ruthless mentality ahead of Lille clash

Jorginho has warned that Chelsea must be more clinical in front of goal if they are to pick up their first Champions League points of the season.

The Blues travel to the north of France to play Lille on Wednesday night and will be hoping to build on their 2-0 win over Brighton this weekend.

That game against the Seagulls was Frank Lampard's first home win, but the Chelsea boss would have been concerned with his side's lack of efficiency in front of goal, after they failed to covert any of their 10+ shots in the first half.

Willian and Jorginho himself bailed Chelsea out in the second half, but the total amount of shots in the game lead most people to believing that the Blues could have made the win more emphatic against the south coast side on the weekend.

'We can't create how we did and score just two goals'

After the match against Brighton, the Italian midfielder made it clear that Chelsea need to be more ruthless if they want to take the three points in the Champions League against the French side.

"It is important because we needed to create a lot [to score against Brighton], but I think we need to be better because we can't create how we did and score just two goals," Jorginho told The Evening Standard.

"These [Champions League] games, you can't make a mistake because every team is very good.

"They [opponents] can create just one chance and can score. So we need to be more strong with our mentality to defend."

Boost for Chelsea ahead of the match

Jorginho spoke about the mentality to defend on Wednesday night needing to improve if Chelsea are to get anything against Lille, and a key man who is vital to Chelsea performing well in the defensive areas is Ngolo Kanté.

The Frenchman didn't play on Saturday against Brighton due to minor injury to his ongoing ankle injury.

But, there has been news that the 28-year-old has been training with the first team ahead of the Lille clash, so there could be a chance that he features tomorrow night which would be a huge boost to Lampard.

Kante training with Chelsea today ahead of Lille away. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 1, 2019

Lack of ruthlessness in front of goal wasn't Chelsea's problem in their first Champions League game

Chelsea opened their 2019 Group H campaign two weeks ago when they lost 1-0 at home to Valencia.

The problem in that match wasn't lack of ruthlessness. In fact it was lack of creativity to create chances.

After recent performances, it looks like lack of creativity won't be a problem for this upcoming UCL game against Lille, however whether they take enough of the chances may be another matter...