Chelsea loanee not been paid by parent club according to reports

Chelsea are investigating the contractual situation of loanee Ike Ugbo, after reports have been stating that Dutch club Roda SJ have failed to pay his wages.

The 21-year-old has started off well with his loan move in the Netherlands, scoring four goals in seven games.

Despite his good start to the season, Roda sit 17th in the Dutch second division.

It is understood the 21-year-old is on a much higher salary than his current team-mates in Holland, and he has not been paid his September wages, despite the vast majority of Ugbo's wages being paid by Chelsea.

Some reports have suggested the money set aside to pay Ugbo was instead used to pay the rest of the squad.

Ugbo has had previous loan spells with Scunthorpe, MK Dons and Barnsley.