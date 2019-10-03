Swansea City Vs Stoke City preview: Top of the table Swans look to put final nail in Jones' coffin 

The top vs the bottom

Saturdays match couldn't come at a worse time for Nathan Jones' Stoke City, as they still hunt for their first win of the 2019/20 campaign. Their opponents are league leaders Swansea City, a side that have only lost once so far this season.

Swansea have very much been the surprise package of the EFL Championship this season, having largely been expected to finish mid table, The Swans now find themselves as league leaders.

Despite their excellent early season form, Steve Cooper's side have only picked up one point out of a possible six in their last two home games. A 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest and a 1-1 draw with Reading meant that The Swans haven't been able to extend their lead over second place Leeds United.

Despite their recent home form, last time out Swansea were able to pick up an away 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, another side who have largely overachieved so far this season. Despite going behind inside 2 minutes, Cooper's side battled back and goals from Yan Dhanda and Andre Ayew saw The Swans leave The Valley with all three points.

Whilst Swansea have failed to pick up a victory in their last two home games, Stoke have failed to pick up a victory all season. After the first 10 games of the season, Stoke only find themselves on two points, placing them bottom of the table, three points behind second from bottom Huddersfield.

Stoke's poor start to the season went from bad to worse last Tuesday, when they faced fellow strugglers Huddersfield. A late second half winner from Juninho Bacuna saw the Terriers leave the Bet365 stadium with all three points, placing Stoke firmly at the bottom of the table.

Whilst Nathan Jones insists that he has the backing of the Stoke board, The Potters are now without a win in their last 16 league matches, and a loss could potentially see the Stoke manager without a job come Sunday morning .

Previous Matches

The sides have met 72 times since 1925, with Swansea coming out on top 23 times, and Stoke winning 28.

Last season, both sides won their home ties against one another, with Stoke taking all 3 points with a 1-0 victory at the Bet365 Stadium. Meanwhile, Swansea won the reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium 3-1.

Swansea haven't won back to back league matches against Stoke since 2011, so will be hoping to change that statistic this Saturday.

Team News

Swansea Predicted XI: Woodman, Roberts, van der Hoorn, Rodon, Naughton, Fulton, Grimes, A Ayew, Dhanda, Celina, Baston.

Swansea will be without Aldo Kalulu, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury. However, Nathan Dyer could return after recovering from a muscular problem, whilst suspended full back Jake Bidwell is now available again for selection.

Stoke Predicted XI: Federici, Carter-Vickers, Batth, Martins Indi, McClean, B Ndiaye, Clucas, Etebo, Ince, Powell, Gregory.

Jones has a fully fit squad to choose from, however it's likely that he will make changes in a further attempt to find his sides first win of the season.

What The Managers Have Said

Cooper has insisted that his focus is simply on the next game and his team are not getting carried away with their start to the season, he said:

“we have to try and be as consistent as we can in terms of results and performance and try and drown out any background noise over the situation of an opponent.”

“It’s 11 v 11 game and we know what is required of us. We need to make sure we do the same again after the win at Charlton.”

“It’s dangerous to look beyond the present. No-one is getting carried away, I can tell you that.”

The Stoke manager was adamant in his pre-match press conference that he has the full backing of the Stoke board, and that his side are close to finding that winning formula. He had this to say:

"I speak to the owners all the time and they are fantastic. They know the work I do and I'm a fighter. I have spoken to them this morning. I know they are fully behind me and want me to succeed. I just have to repay that faith."

"I'm a strong, hard-working manager and front things up. For however long I am here I will do that. Get that first win and it would be a step in the right direction."