Carlisle United vs Crewe Alexandra preview: Inconsistent cumbrians welcome high flying Crewe to Brunton Park 

Inconsistency vs consistency

After losing a number of key men over the summer, such as Jamie Devitt on a free transfer and captain Danny Grainger to retirement, Steve Pressley's side haven't yet found that all important consistency.

Despite showing promise in their four league victories so far this season, Carlisle United are yet to pick up back to back league victories, and thus find themselves in the bottom half of the League Two table.

In their last five games, the Cumbrians have picked up seven points, winning twice and drawing once. Victories over both Crawley Town and Oldham Athletic made sure that Carlisle are clear of a relegation battle at this point, but losses to promotion candidates Exeter City and Newport County see the Cumbrians stuck in lower mid-table purgatory.

Last time out Carlisle lost 1-0 to Newport thanks to a 96th minute George Nurse Winner. Despite the loss they showed great signs of improvement, and were certainly hard done by to not leave Wales with at least a point.

Whilst the Cumbrians find themselves 10 points of the top, Crewe Alexandra are only one point from first place. Picking up seven wins in their first 12 games, the Railwaymen have left any thoughts of mid-table mediocrity behind them.

Crewe come into this game unbeaten in four, picking up eight points out of a possible 12. Victories over Leyton Orient and Salford City were good results for the Railwaymen, but it is perhaps the two draws against promotion hopefuls Exeter and Cheltenham Town that prove that Crewe are ready to compete for promotion themselves.

Crewe's only concern so far this season is perhaps their lack of clean sheets. The Railwaymen have only kept the opposition out in two of their 12 league games so far this season, so if the goals do begin to dry up, Crewe could potentially find themselves in trouble.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous Results

The Sides met three times last season, with Carlisle coming out on top twice and Crewe winning once. In both the league and the FA Cup, Carlisle won at Brunton Park 1-0.

Tensions flared in the match at Gresty Road, a game which Crewe won 2-1. An 18th minute red card for Jamie Devitt set the tone of the match, as the forward lashed out at Perry Ng whilst the Crewe captain lay on the ground. After the match fans argued on social media, whilst accusations of cheating were banded about by both sides. If last seasons match is anything to go by, then this Saturdays match certainly won't be an uneventful tie.

Team News

Predicted Carlisle XI (4-5-1): Collin, Irdale, Knight-Percival, Webster, Elliott, M Jones, G Jones, Sagaf, Bridge, Ofomola, McKirdy.

Carlisle are likely to be without Stefan Scougall and Nathan Thomas. Both are recovering well, although Pressley thinks it will be too early for both players come Saturday.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted Crewe XI (4-3-3): Richards, Ng, Lancashire, Nolan, Pickering, Jones, Wintle, Lowery, Dale, Porter, Kirk.

With Will Jaaskelainen on international duty, it will be Richards in goal for The Railwaymen on Saturday. Captain Ng is likely to return to the starting XI after missing out last week through suspension.

What the Managers Have Said

Pressley was very complimentary of his visitors ahead of Saturdays game, he said the following in his prematch press conference:

“They are where they are in the table because they’ve had a great start. Like I say, they’re a very good away side so it will be a real test and it’s another game we can’t wait to play.

“The big thing for us is that we want to put in a good performance in front of our own supporters. Our last game here was a win, which was the most important thing, but we want to win this game with the type of performance we put in at Newport on Saturday.”

Artell had this to say about his sides visit to Carlisle this Saturday:

“Carlisle is always a tough place to go. They have a good manager and some good players, players like Hallam Hope and Harry McKirdy, who we know about. They have a few more as well all over the pitch.

“Any team in this league can beat anyone on their day and we know that. No one would have predicted Grimsby winning away at Exeter the other week but they did."