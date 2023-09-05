Five League One talents destined for the Premier League

In recent years, League One has been a talent pool for many eventual Premier League players.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matt Ritchie and Jordan Ibe all made the step up to the Premier League after developing in League One.

Here are five League One players I have tipped to follow the same path.

Some shrewd acquisitions from Oxford United over the summer has seen many view the O's as dark horses for promotion.

The announcement of Manning as manager in March created plenty of optimism around the club. O's winger Tyler Goodrham has also created plenty of optimism that Oxford may finally achieve promotion.

The quick and tricky winger has had an impressive start to the season, with four goal contributions.

Oxford's star boy possesses qualities that in modern football seem to be overlooked such as the ability to run at defenders and really put them on the backfoot.

It was surprising to see that the 20 year old was not the subject of more attention from Championship clubs during the transfer window.

With just a year remaining on the wingers contract, the yellows will no doubt be looking to tie him down to a longer contract.

Regan Poole (Portsmouth)

​ Regan Poole in action for Lincoln City last season (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Portsmouth's Regan Poole was another player who I was surprised to see hadn't attracted interest from Championship clubs.

The centre-back impressed last season and was a bright spark in an average Lincoln City side.

The strong imposing centre-back is proving to be an impressive signing for Pompey having conceded just two goals in their opening six league games leaving the blues undefeated.

Regan Poole's mix of physical strength and ball playing ability is a managers team and I have no doubt that the Welsh defender will be a Championship player next season.

Blackpool's Owen Dale battles with Jeandro Fuchs (Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Blackpool's Owen Dale has been a player who's career has been very stop start.

The 24 year old initially impressed at Crewe Alexandra but his move to then Championship club Blackpool halted his progress.

A successful loan spell at Portsmouth last season seems to have put the midfielder back in Neil Critchley's plans.

Owen Dale offers Blackpool a chance to be quick and technical on the attack and may be the player to finally fill the void of Josh Bowier.

Game time so far has been minimal but the midfielder is proven in League One and I predict Dale to help the Tangerines get promoted back to the Championship.

Embed from Getty Images

Luke Plange spent last season on loan at Lincoln City from Crystal Palace (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

After impressing at Derby County during the 2021/22 season, Crystal Palace pounced on the opportunity to sign Plange from a Derby side who had been plunged into financial ruin.

The 20 year old has since experienced multiple failed loans however, Carlisle's new loan signing may prove instrumental in keeping the club in League One.

Plange brings height to Paul Simpson along with his natural ability to finish he will also prove a crucial part in holding up the ball for those around him as well attacking opposition defences.

The well rounded striker needs to rediscover his goalscoring form if he is to earn an opportunity for the Palace first time and I predict his loan spell at Carlisle will catch the eyes of the Eagles hierarchy.

Stephen Negru (Oxford United)

Embed from Getty Images

Stephen Negru in action for Shelbourne (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Stephen Negru is a talent who can no doubt go to the very top.

The 21 year old is one of many Irish youngsters rising through the ranks and putting their stamp on England.

The former Shelbourne defender is proving to be an intelligent piece of scouting from the Oxford United chiefs.

Negru is a well rounded defender who is comfortable with the physicality of League One but is also able to play the ball around.

Having featured sporadically for the Oxford first team last season, he has since nailed down a place in the starting eleven and looks an integral piece of Oxford United's puzzle.