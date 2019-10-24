Chem Campbell's decision to leave Birmingham City has been recompensed

The youngster could be set to make history against Slovan Bratislava on Thursday evening ahead of Europa League, should Nuno Espirito Santo decide to bring the 16-year-old on.

It came as a surprise when Chem Campbell was included in the 20-man travelling to Slovakia for the Europa League group K meeting.

The Slovakian club was given a sanction to play behind closed doors by UEFA following racist chants, although a crowd of schoolchildren will be allowed to attend accompanied.

A possible role-model for the little ones

A crowd of whom Campbell won't be much older from, having only recently finished his GCSEs.

With no guarantees as to whether he will make his European debut on Thursday, the experience of travelling with the senior team and training at Slovakia's national stadium will be irreplaceable.

“We want to provide them with an environment of high competition.

"This is hopefully what his future is,” said Nuno.

A trip to remember

The trip to Slovakia amongst his knowledgeable teammates is designer to offer the teenager a sight of what life is like to be part of a Premier League first-team.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are yet to offer him a professional contract but have to wait until he becomes eligible to commit once he turns 17 in December.

If Campbell does make his first-team debut, he will join Morgan Gibbs-White and Robbie Keane on becoming one of the youngster players to ever play in a competitive tournament.