Derby County Vs Middlesbrough preview: Middlesbrough look for their first win in seven games as they travel to Pride Park

16th Vs 22nd

Despite only losing once at home all season, Derby County’s poor away record sees them come into this game in 16th place.



Despite recent off field events, Derby’s home form has never been better. Nine points out of a possible nine in their last three home games means that they are well clear of the relegation zone.



Last time out Derby lost 2-0 away at Hull City, thanks to a late double from Jarred Bowen.



So far this season ,the Rams haven’t lost or won two games in a row, showing the inconsistency within the squad.

Whilst Derby are inconsistent, Middlesbrough are consistent, consistent in the fact that they now haven’t won a championship game in their last seven attempts. During this period. Boro have only scored three goals, giving an indication into where their problems may lie.

Boro have in fact only scored more than one goal in just two games so far this season, so if they want to turn their fortunes around they will have to find a way to get the ball in the back of the net.

Despite their poor form in front of goal, Boro have been sound defensively. Conceding only 17 goals this season, they have the best defensive record in the bottom half of the Championship, despite sitting in the relegation places.

Last time out Boro had their second 0-0 score line in a row, drawing with 10 man Fulham at home.

Previous Matches

There have been 146 matches between the two sides since they first met in 1902. Derby have come out on top 49 times, where as Middlesbrough have won 64 of the encounters.

Derby have only won four of the last 24 league meetings between the two sides, whilst Boro are undefeated in their last four trips to Pride Park.

Last season both fixtures between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

Team News

Derby Predicted XI: Roos, Bogle, Davies, Clarke, Lowe, Shinnie, Bielik, Holmes, Evans, Lawrence, Martin.

Derby regain the service of George Evans, who has been out for two months with a knee injury. Phillip Cocu however will be without Tom Huddlestone who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Ikechi Anya who is out with a calf problem.

Middlesbrough Predicted XI: Pears, McNair, Ayala, Fry, Howson, Tavernier, Wing, Saville, Coulson, Assombalonga, Fletcher.

Middlesbrough’s number one keeper Darren Randolph will be out still with a thigh injury. Whilst club captain George Friend did return to training this week, it is unlikely that he will be ready to make a return.

What The Managers Have Said

Derby manager Cocu had this to say about this Saturdays fixture:

“If you play a home game you have to look forward to all the fans backing you up and a great pitch to play on."

"We have had good results before in the home games, winning our last three, so we can have all the confidence. We want to get a win so we have another option to get a result in the next away game because the next one is a really important one as well at Nottingham Forest."

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate had this to say about the upcoming fixture:

"They're very good at home,"

"If you go back to last year with Frank Lampard and look at the loan players that he got from Premier League teams: Tomori, Wilson and Mount and they've kind of missed them at times. But they were three outstanding players for them."

"This year will be a different challenge with Phillip Cocu. They've been inconsistent at times, but they will be positive and they're a good team at home."