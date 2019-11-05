Fernandez' patience pays off as he stars in West Ham win

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Federico Fernandez of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

With the Magpies failing to score more than a single goal in a game prior to the West Ham United trip, it came as a huge relief to see the pressure valve finally lifted.

Any remaining concerns that linger in the air could centre around a lack of goals from their front three, but United fans didn't seem to care when two centre-back's and a central midfielder got the goals.

For Federico Fernandez, it was his first goal in black and white and his first since February 2018 for Swansea City.

Relief at last

After facing a spell out of the first eleven, a win and a goal away at the London Stadium left Fernandez delighted.

"It's a nice feeling to score again and I am really happy for the fans.

"Hopefully lots of fans came today and that was for all of them.

"The most important thing was the three points though," he said.

Fernandez, unfortunately, had a goal chalked off away to Burnley last season as it went down as a Ben Mee own goal.

The Argentine has become Mr dependable for the Magpies as he does not play every week but when he does play he always performs well.

On to the next one

United will be hoping to make it three games unbeaten when they host Bournemouth this Saturday, and Fernandez admits that is now the primary focus.

He added: "We have to try repeat the performance (from West Ham).

"It's important for us, we need to try and repeat this as much as we can.

"We were playing well and were in good shape, we need to keep working hard and we're really happy," he said.