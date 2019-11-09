Sheffield Wednesday 2-2  Swansea City - Swans bag dramatic leveller 

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City played out an incredible game at Hillsborough in the Championship that saw two injury-time goals.

A dominant Wednesday, led by former Swans manager Garry Monk, could not make early possession count, and trailed to an Andre Ayew goal.

Chance after chance was wasted by Monk's outfit before Fernando Forestieri tapped home, and they thought they had won it when Morgan Fox smashed home in the first minute of injury time.



However, Ben Wilmot slotted home from a corner three minutes later to ensure that they would be taking a point back home to south Wales.

Story of the match

The hosts produced an electric start and could have been three up in the first ten minutes, as they pulled the Swans' defence to pieces.

Adthe Nuhiu saw a shot blocked by a recovering defender when through on the angle, whilst Jacob Murphy shot straight at goalkeeper Freddie Woodman after a neatly worked corner routine. Nuhiu then curled narrowly over from 20 yards after a weak header by Kyle Naughton had set the striker up.

It was wave after wave of Wednesday attack, yielding huge territory and numerous corners with no effect. Steven Fletcher headed straight at Woodman from eight yards from a corner before then seeing another header roll off the post and away to safety with Woodman beaten. They could not, however, convert dominance into goals - and they were made to pay for this in the 32nd minute.

A Swansea cross from deep was inexplicably headed narrowly over his own goal by Fox when there was no Swans player within ten yards of him. From the immediate delivery, Keiran Westwood was unable to hold onto the ball - the challenge on him legal according to referee David Webb despite loud protests - and Ayew turned into the empty net with their first shot on target.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of Wednesday whilst also buoying their visitors, who enjoyed a sustained period of possession from then on until the break. Bersant Celina shot wide after cutting in, whilst Matt Grimes was tantalisingly close to finding Jake Bidwell with a clipped diagonal ball, as they went into half-time in the lead.

The second half saw no change in Wednesday’s wastefulness in front of goal, firstly with Nuhiu unable to hit the target with a header from a free-kick.

Then, a cross from the left found its way onto the head of Fletcher six-yards out, but his header was straight at Woodman. The ‘keeper could only instinctively parry to the unmarked Murphy who, with the net waiting to bulge, smashed his shot from five yards against the post, across the line and away.

Goalscorer Ayew then followed suit, spurning a glorious opening as he too headed wide when in acres of space six yards out.

However, in the 81st minute the goal their play deserved finally arrived.

Substitute Adam Reach cut in off the right, and his shot from outside the penalty area appeared to take Woodman by surprise as he got down late to only palm it out. Kieran Lee was there to square the ball straight into the path of fellow replacement Forestieri, who tapped home from two yards to draw the hosts level.

The drama was not done there though.

In the second minute of time added on, a corner - won after Forestieri saw his shot blocked behind when through in goal - bounced up to Fox, and the left-back made no mistake as he smashed in to sent the home crowd into raptures.

Yet unbelievably, that was not the last goal of the match.

Deep, deep into stoppage time a long ball into the box was met by the on-rushing George Byers, but somehow Westwood was able to repel his effort with a world-class reaction stop to tip over.

The resulting corner found its way to central defender Wilmot, who slotted home in front of the travelling fans to break Wednesday hearts.

Takeaways from the match

Wednesday need to make dominance count

Their display in the opening half an hour of the game was one that deserved two or three goals, such was its fluency and effectiveness.

However, if they cannot ensure they are ruthless in putting away the chances they create - some of which today you’d expect to see hit the net in an amateur game - then they will struggle to assert themselves on the division.

They should have had the game secured long before scored, and have shown themselves to have the traits of a dangerous side - but they need to ensure they start converting chances into goals if they wish to mount a serious promotion push.

Swans show their character

In a match that they were dominated in, credit must be given to Swansea for the way they kept themselves in the game.

Aside from their dramatic leveller they were always in the game, and showed the resolve and determination of a side at the top of the league to net a stoppage-time goal for the second successive game.

Pace and power must be utilised

In wingers Kadeem Harris and Murphy, Wednesday possess two players capable of beating arguably any full-back in the league with their speed and trickery; in forwards Fletcher and Nuhiu - 6’2” and 6’6” tall respectively - they possess two players capable of dominating arguably any central defender in the league.

When combining the two, the delivery of the wide men and the physical prowess of the forwards, then they should hold an extremely dangerous weapon that is capable of hurting any defence in the division.



Yet too often in this match either the decision making or delivery wasn’t adequate enough to supply the two - and when it was they were extremely wasteful in their finishing. There is no doubting the fact that the potential is there for Monk’s men, but they must start displaying it consistently.

Player of the match - Steven Fletcher

The experienced forward was key to all play that his side had, using his size, skill and nous to offer a threat with his back to goal and in behind. He is a player that knows where the goal is at this level, and one that Wednesday will need to help them towards their goal of returning to the Premier League.